Zelasia Boston Takes 1st Place for the District Science and Engineering Fair

It gives me great pleasure to introduce and acknowledge Zelasia Boston for her recent accomplishments. Zelasia is 13 years old and attends Coastal Middle School. She is currently in the 7th grade.

Zelasia won 1st place for the District Science and Engineering Fair, then advanced to the Regional level. A panel of three judges conducted her interview virtually and vot ed for her project to compete at the State level in the 2022 74th Georgia Science and Engineering Fair in Athens, Georgia. The title of her project is ‘Take a Candle for a Spin’.

Zelasia has been an active participant in the Summer Bonanza Program since 2016, when she was seven years old. She always presented very creative projects in our summer competitions, which were judged by Judge Bass, Judge Stokes, and the late Judge Edenfield. The STEM sessions in Summer Bonanza assisted to prepare Zelasia to compete at the district, regional, and state level science fairs.

Zelasia took a brief break last summer to adjust to middle school, but continued her interest in STEM. We are looking forward to her enrollment this summer as she is a joy to work with.

On behalf of Summer Bonanza Partnership, I would like to congratulate Zelasia Boston on all her accomplishments

Zelasia Boston is the daughter of Decola Johnson and Bamari Boston and granddaughter of Deborah Brown. and Sherry Johnson