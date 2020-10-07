Youth Illustrator Joins The Savannah Tribune

By Savannah Tribune | on October 07, 2020

Abigail R. Gregory
The Savannah Tribune proudly introduces our Youth Illustrator, Abigail R. Gregory. Look for cartoon illustrations by “Abi” that will feature some of the thoughts and daily life experiences of youth.

Abigail is an 8th grader at the International School in London, England, and has been a student there since 4th grade. Sketching has been one of her major hobbies for over 10 years which sparked her interest in becoming an avid fan of Anime. She plays viola and enjoys traveling with her family to historical places of interest throughout Europe. Abigail is the Daughter of Frederick D. Gregory, Ph.D., and Rachelle James Gregory. Her Grandparents are Robert E. James and Savannah Tribune Publisher, Shirley B. James, and the late Nathaniel and Rose Gregory and Ann Franklin. She is Big Sister to brothers Frederick James and Elijah “Eli” Nathaniel.

 
 

