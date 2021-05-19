This is an op-ed by Beverley C. Reynolds, president of the Trustees’ Garden Club, the group developing a master plan for Forsyth Park. She wrote this piece on behalf of the club’s membership.

Forsyth Park is the crown jewel of our city, and we Savannahians are passionate about it. It is much changed from the original 10 acres set aside by William Brown Hodgson in 1841 to the 32-acre Forsyth Park that we know and love today.

Some of these changes over time have been good, some not so good, few with consideration given to how these changes impact its natural, historical, and cultural assets and none with input from the community.

Forsyth Park is a space to be enjoyed by all, but the truth is that Savannahians and visitors alike are loving it to death. If we do not start planning now for current and future use, the future of our park will be compromised. We need a plan to preserve what we all love about it and that will allow it to adapt to change in a thoughtful way.

Just as Oglethorpe’s plan has been preserved while accommodating the growth of our city, a master plan for Forsyth Park will help us retain its historic integrity while guiding inevitable changes to meet the needs of the community.

Over the next few decades, the park will respond to current and future pressures, as it always has. This necessitates taking a creative, long-term view and planning for events and use to happen in a way that enhances user experience and does not harm the park.

Additionally, the drainage problems, lighting is-sues, deteriorating benches and walkways all need to be addressed. The city takes good care of the park, but its laudable greenscapes division has limited resources and many other responsibilities throughout the city.

Because of our strong belief in the need for stewardship of this precious asset, the 78 longtime community members of Trustees’ Garden Club in partner-ship with the City of Savannah embarked over six years ago to create a stewardship plan for Forsyth Park. The resulting effort includes: • Historic timeline of the park with local, regional and national context. • First ever digital topographic survey. • Comprehensive tree survey with health assessment & treatment recommendations. • Lighting & maintenance plan. • Preservation inventory. • Recommendations for furniture, fixtures and pavements. • Project phasing priorities with cost estimates. • Master Plan Book detailing the above along with renderings and scaled designs and plans.

You can see that this is not a casual undertaking, and it reflects Trustees’ Garden Club’s serious commitment over 95 years to the City of Savannah.

A master plan is more than the design ideas which have been debated over the past month. The robust community input about the park itself, traffic, parking and use of public spaces is critical to the draft planning and is exciting for the future of the park.

We are now back at the proverbial drawing board to analyze and process the thousands of surveys and comments received. This input will provide the basis of the draft plan that will be presented to the community and city council this fall.

We firmly believe that the park can retain its historic integrity while meeting the needs of the community that uses it. At this time, we do not know which of the elements presented in the concept sketches will be included in the first draft plan. Please stay engaged as we work together to preserve, protect and plan for the future.

We hear you, and the draft plan presented in the fall will reflect the collective voices of our community.