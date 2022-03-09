Your Favorite Disney Characters Return To Savannah!

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big will debut in brand new Enmarket Arena, 620 Stiles Ave., for six fun-filled performances from March 18- 20, 2022. Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on January 18th. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the presale offer code.

Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on a voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de Los Muertos. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found at www.disneyonice.com/guest-wellness. Please monitor the venue website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change.

Shows are: Friday, March 18 (7:00 PM); Saturday, March 19 (11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM); and Sunday, March 20 (1:00 PM & 5:00 PM).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.disneyonice.com or visit the venue box office. Hours may vary; check venue website for availability. *Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.