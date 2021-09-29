Young Qualifies As A Candidate For The GA House of Representatives, District 165

On September 8, 2021, Clinton Young qualified as a candidate for the GA House of Representatives, District 165.

On November 2, 2021, there will be a Special Election for the seat of GA House of Representatives, District 165 to fill the remaining term of the late Honorable State Rep. Mickey Stephens.

Young, a native of Savannah, Georgia, is a retired Co-Founder & CEO, Young American Vendors, aUSArmyVeteran,father of four adults, one recently deceased from the Covid-19 Virus in August 2021, a disabled adult daughter with Cerebral Palsy and two adults, a son & daughter serving 20-year terms in the U. S. Marine Corps.

Young is an active community advocate for positive change in his District and Chatham County. He has been a compassionate fighter for veterans’ resources, health care resources, crime intervention and aftercare services for 20+ years.

Young’s Platform Issues include Covid-19 Community Care Act Resources for Economic Recovery, Family Grief Resources for Covid Losses, Medicaid Expansion, Living Wages – including Disabled and Mentally-Challenged, Poverty Reduction to include Affordable Housing Resources for Home Ownership, and Workforce Development Training/Jobs and Education Support Services for Schools and Technical Schools. Universities, Emergency Preparedness/ State & Federal Matches ‘I would like to thank all voters that have supported my platform. I am seeking District 165 voters to represent all of Georgia’s citizens within District 165.

‘Please come out and support my Campaign for State Rep, District 165 ONE MORE TIME in the upcoming SPECIAL ELECTION on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021.’ ~ Thank You.