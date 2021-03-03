“You Should Never Be Cool With Being Comfortable”

Straight out of Savannah!!! Kenneth L. Alexander Jr. is making moves… literally. Not only in the direction of his dreams but also on the field.

On February 7, 2021, he walked out onto the Super Bowl LV field and performed as one of the Weeknd’s backup dancers. It was in this moment that he experienced an indescribable adrenaline rush that “confirmed” his hard work was worth the investments he made into dance over the past 15 years, and he is not turning back.

He is a graduate of H.V. Jenkins High School (2014) and Valdosta State University (2018) where he received his BFA in Interior Design. During his college tenure, he was involved with numerous performance based organizations where he cultivated the skills he needed to make it to the next level. Moving to Tampa, he continued his pursuit of dance when he was selected to become a member of VYB Dance company, which is an extremely selective competition team in the Tampa Bay Area.

He is the founder and creator of “XEP Entertainment” (pronounced: ex – ehp “Accept or Except”), where the motto says it all “Accept being the Exception.” He has embodied this and now supports and strengthens others who are seeking this type of self-awareness in their pursuit of entertainment. In his roles as a dancer, choreographer, model, artist, and designer, he is a force that will never give up on his dreams and will “never be cool with being comfortable”.

He is supported by a loving mother, LaVerne Burroughs Leung, father, Kenneth L. Alexander Sr. and extensive family, all natives of Savannah.

