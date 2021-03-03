Yolanda Johnson Honored During Black History Month

Our #TriplerOhana is grateful for its #StrengthInDiversity as we recognize and celebrate our staff members in honor of #BlackHistoryMonth.

Featuring:

Yolanda Johnson

Transitional Coordinator,

Graduate Medical

Education

Any resident that has graduated from Tripler in the past 17 years knows Yolanda Johnson, though her service to our facility started in 1993. As someone who views her interns as her children, she recalls feeling extremely loved when the interns took turns checking on her before and after she underwent surgery here at Tripler. Johnson loves making others smile and volunteers with It Takes A Village, an organization that helps feed the homeless. She is also known to give out snacks to those working night shifts or baking Christmas pound cakes for her department. Her service to others extends well beyond food though. Johnson recently stepped aside as the Secretary of the Honolulu

Hawaii chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) after eight years of service. She now serves on the Executive Committee. She was able to use her leverage to get the Tuskegee Airmen to Hawaii twice, both here at Tripler and at an NAACP banquet. When asked where she is from, Johnson will happily tell you that she is a “Georgia Peach”.