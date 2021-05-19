Wycliffe Gordon Returns To ‘Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant’

This Friday and Saturday, May 21 and May 22, 2021, from 8PM-11PM each night, one of Savannah’s most lively entertainment venues Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant, will offer live jazz from renowned musician, composer, conductor, arranger Wycliffe Gordon of Augusta, Ga.

Wycliffe Gordon is a veteran member of the Wynton Marsalis Septet (1989-1995) An original member of Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra (1995-2000). A featured guest artist on Billy Taylor’s “Jazz at the Kennedy Center” Series. Impressively, known for the arrangement of the theme song to NPR’s “All Things Considered” as heard daily across the globe. His show “Jazz a la Carte” was named one of the five best moments in jazz by the Wall Street Journal.

Gordon’s performance experience includes work with David Sanborn, Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Natalie Merchant, Rene Marie, Dianne Reeves, Anat Cohen, Ricky Skaggs, Arturo Sandoval, Doc Severinsen, Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Tommy Flanagan, Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Eric Reed, Randy Sandke and Branford Marsalis, to name a few.

Past compositions performed by the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, include Wycliffe Gordon and Friends, the Brass Band of Battle Creek and numerous other ensembles, and performed in programs throughout the U.S. and abroad. Wycliffe Gordon is a Yamaha Performing Artist and has his own line of Wycliffe Gordon Pro Signature Mouthpieces by Pickett Brass.

For reservations, please call ahead at 912- 236-2226 or 912-236-7326 or for general inquiries on the restaurant, please e-mail info@goodtimesjazzbar.com and visit goodtimesjazzbar.com.