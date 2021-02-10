WWS Commemorates The Prophets Taken For Profit

Join us in an initiative of genuine hope, health and equality! Monday, February 15th, 2021 at 4:30 pm at Forsyth Park “Victory Over Violence” marker, 30 ft SE of Antebellum Fountain.

Commemorate the Times of Malcolm X as an everyday Escape, Rebellion and Freedom experience!!

This February we, the WWS initiative, continue to breach the segre(gated) space of Black History Month to insist that indeed, everyday rings as a liberation legacy. As Marley sang: “How long will they kill our prophets while we stand aside and look” — maybe it is necessary to kill the profits of bully heritage harvests made from the daily brands of Confederacy, colonialism and oligarchy/antebellum narrative in Savannah. Even though shot down as a result of extremists and supremacists hate, Malcolm’s powerful truth of Escape, Rebellion and Freedom lives on through his liberation thought, words and action. We can reclaim and build upon that legacy with intense aspirations of self-determination. The African, Native, Gullah Geechee and ecological truth of this region requires a just, proliferative and respectful treatment. We do not have to stand aside and look when it is possible to construct a refreshed vision and reality for ourselves, our children and the ancestors. We are the prophets of our own destiny.

Which Way Savannah

Coalition Team

Dr. David Pleasant,

Laura Shadley,

Dr. Simona Perry

Now is the time the Ancestors truly Speak. Bring a drum, a horn, a dance, a voice or clapping hands!!