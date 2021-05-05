Workers Memorial 2021 Service Held at Lake Mayer

Last Wednesday, Savannah A. Philip Randolph Institute and the Savannah Regional Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO held a Workers Memorial in honor of workers throughout Georgia who lost their lives while at work in 2020.

In 1989, the AFLCIO declared April 28 “Workers’ Memorial Day” to honor the hundreds of thousands of working people killed and injured on the job every year. April 28 is the anniversary of the date the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 went into effect, and when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was formed (April 28, 1971 ). wIt is undeniable that OSHA has greatly improved worker safety and health for all workers. Recognizing the linkage between worker safety and strong trade unions is a critical reason for Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act

The PRO Act will help level the playing field for the millions of workers who would join a union if they have a fair opportunity to do so. The PRO Act will strengthen the ability of workers to exercise their freedom to organize and bargain collectively for better wages and working conditions, including safer working conditions.

The voice of history could hardly be louder or clearer when it comes to unions and worker safety and health laws.