Women’s History Month Simone Biles Sets The Bar High

A 22 years old, Simone Arianne Biles, has set the bar high for Americans. She is the first American ever to win a medal in every event at the world championships. Ms. Biles is an American artistic gymnast. Biles was born March 14, 1997, in Columbus, Ohio. She’s an Olympic individual all-around, vault and floor gold medalist, and balance beam bronze medalist. She has been rated the most talented gymnast of all-time.

She started her career as little as 6 years old. She knew gymnastics excited her, so she enrolled at Bannon’s Gymnastics.

Simone and her three siblings entered Ohio’s foster care system due to her mother’s substance abuse issues. They stayed in Ohio’s system for three years until 2000 when they moved to Texas to live with their grandparents. Shortly after in 2003, Simone was adopted by her grandparents. “Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail,” Biles explained. “I never had a mom to run to. I do remember always being hungry and afraid. At 3 years old, I was placed in foster care.”

Biles was undefeated in the all-around competition since 2013. She was also the First American woman in 23 years to win three all-around national titles. Biles was also honored as the 2014 Women’s Sports Foundation’s “Sportswoman of the Year.” Simone Biles, and Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina are the richest gymnasts in the world.