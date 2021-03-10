Women’s History Month Featuring

The Women In The Military

Harriet Tubman

• Civil War Spy/Soldier

1861-1865

• 1st woman to lead

armed military assault

in U.S. in Combahee

Ferry Raid

• Not paid for soldier

duties, finally received

pension as widow of

Black Union soldier

Army Brig. Gen. Hazel Johnson

• Served 1955-1983

• 1st Black Female

General in U.S. Army

• 1st Black Chief of

U.S. Army Nurse

Corps (1979)

• Served as Director

of Walter Reed Army

Institute of Nursing

Major Gen. Angela Salinas

• Served 1974-2013

• 1st Hispanic Female

Gen. in U.S. Marines

(2010)

• 1st Woman to

command a Marine

Corps Recruit Depot

• Retired 2013 as

highest-ranking woman

in the USMC

Lt. Gen. Nadja Y. West

• Served 1982-2019

• 1st Black Army

Surgeon General

• 1st Black Female

active-duty Major Gen.

• 1st Army Black

Female Lieutenant Gen.

• Highest-ranking

woman to graduate –

U.S. Military Academy

Jacqueline Van Ovost

• Served 1988-present

• U.S. Air Force & only

active-duty Female

4-Star General Officer

in U.S. Military – 2021

• Pres. Biden nominates

for commander of

U.S. Transportation

Command – Mar. 2021