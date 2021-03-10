Women’s History Month Featuring

Harriet Tubman
• Civil War Spy/Soldier
1861-1865
• 1st woman to lead
armed military assault
in U.S. in Combahee
Ferry Raid
• Not paid for soldier
duties, finally received
pension as widow of
Black Union soldier
Army Brig. Gen. Hazel Johnson
• Served 1955-1983
• 1st Black Female
General in U.S. Army
• 1st Black Chief of
U.S. Army Nurse
Corps (1979)
• Served as Director
of Walter Reed Army
Institute of Nursing
Major Gen. Angela Salinas
• Served 1974-2013
• 1st Hispanic Female
Gen. in U.S. Marines
(2010)
• 1st Woman to
command a Marine
Corps Recruit Depot
• Retired 2013 as
highest-ranking woman
in the USMC
Lt. Gen. Nadja Y. West
• Served 1982-2019
• 1st Black Army
Surgeon General
• 1st Black Female
active-duty Major Gen.
• 1st Army Black
Female Lieutenant Gen.
• Highest-ranking
woman to graduate –
U.S. Military Academy
Jacqueline Van Ovost
• Served 1988-present
• U.S. Air Force & only
active-duty Female
4-Star General Officer
in U.S. Military – 2021
• Pres. Biden nominates
for commander of
U.S. Transportation
Command – Mar. 2021