Women’s History Month Featuring

The Women In The Military

By Savannah Tribune | on March 10, 2021

Harriet Tubman

• Civil War Spy/Soldier
1861-1865
• 1st woman to lead
armed military assault
in U.S. in Combahee
Ferry Raid
• Not paid for soldier
duties, finally received
pension as widow of
Black Union soldier

Army Brig. Gen. Hazel Johnson

• Served 1955-1983
• 1st Black Female
General in U.S. Army
• 1st Black Chief of
U.S. Army Nurse
Corps (1979)
• Served as Director
of Walter Reed Army
Institute of Nursing

Major Gen. Angela Salinas

• Served 1974-2013
• 1st Hispanic Female
Gen. in U.S. Marines
(2010)
• 1st Woman to
command a Marine
Corps Recruit Depot
• Retired 2013 as
highest-ranking woman
in the USMC

Lt. Gen. Nadja Y. West

• Served 1982-2019
• 1st Black Army
Surgeon General
• 1st Black Female
active-duty Major Gen.
• 1st Army Black
Female Lieutenant Gen.
• Highest-ranking
woman to graduate –
U.S. Military Academy

 
 

Jacqueline Van Ovost

• Served 1988-present
• U.S. Air Force & only
active-duty Female
4-Star General Officer
in U.S. Military – 2021
• Pres. Biden nominates
for commander of
U.S. Transportation
Command – Mar. 2021

 
 
 
 
 
 

