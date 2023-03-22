WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH:

Dr. Annette Brock is a “Historians Historian” and I had an opportunity to work with her while consulting at the King-Tisdell Cottage. It was there I observed her carefully plan the future of both the King-Tisdell Cottage and the Beach Institute African-American Cultural Center. It was under her watch as the King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation Board Chair. With the backdrop of the Board Room at the Beach Institute, she made it look effortless as she planned with the Foundation Board of Directors. I was listening and learning from her as Chair of the King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation Board as she and her Board directed the path to reopen the King – Tisdell Cottage as Museum founder Westley Wallace Law intended its renewal.

Dr. Brock and her Board produced endless cultural events at the Beach Institute African-American Cultural Center. From the Savannah Black Heritage Festival’s Art Exhibit openings to the Teddy Adams Jazz sets and the annual Fashion Show. As Foundation Chair, Dr. Brock created a “cultural” buzz in this town every year with the Annual Gala. It became the “who’s who” in Savannah event everyone looked forward to each Fall — complete with a very special Award Ceremony to thank the recipients for their work in the community. The Awards were presented in the following categories:

• The Leopold Adler, II

Historic Preservation

Award

• King-Tisdell Cottage Arts

Award

• Beach Institute Education

Award

• Reverend James M. Simms

Public Service Award

• W.W. Law Legacy Award

In 2016, the Beach Institute African-American Cultural Center was among the 12 individuals and organizations across the state selected to receive the Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities. Again, it was the directed leadership of Dr. Brock and her board who would be on the receiving end of this honor.

The Beach Institute, established in 1867 by the Freedmen’s Bureau and the American Missionary Association was the first school built in Savannah for Blacks during the Reconstruction Era. One of its first acquisitions, when it opened in the 1990s, was the masterworks of carver Ulysses Davis’ series of 40 wood busts of American Presidents up to George H. W. Bush. The Ulysses Davis Collection is today among the institution’s most important works of art. During Dr. Brock’s tenure as Board Chair, in 2013, the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum, in Atlanta, reached out to arrange a showing of the “Presidents of the United States” carved by Mr. Davis. The arrangements were made and the “Presidents” were carefully packed and taken to Atlanta to be on view at the Carter Center. Special vitrines were made to display them. Once the exhibit ended, a special Thank You letter was penned to Dr. Annette Brock from President Carter thanking her and the Board of Directors for making the exhibit of Davis’ work possible. Here is an excerpt from the letter where Mr. Carter references the bust Ulysses Davis crafted in his image:

“Rosalynn had the pleasure of meeting Mr. and Mrs. Davis at the Library of Congress in 1978 when he presented her with the bust that is now on display as part of the Carter Library’s exhibition. We also had one of the last opportunities to meet Mr. Davis here at the Carter Library when that bust was on display in the museum in 1990. As a fellow woodworker, I can appreciate the craftsmanship and appeal of these masterful woodcarvings by Mr. Davis that are prized in the state of Georgia and across the nation. Through this exhibition, you have shared a body of work that will bring enjoyment, education, and a renewed sense of patriotism to thousands of our museum visitors.”

Dr. Brock is the Historians Historian because she continues in the tradition of Westley Wallace Law, civil rights leader, historian, and preservationist. She often shared stories about his work in the Museums and his friendship. While working at the King- Tisdell Cottage, among its collection were Black History radio scripts written by Dr. Brock. With her permission, one is now part of an exhibit in the third Museum founded by Law, the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum. The exhibit tells the history of West Broad Street. Dr. Brock’s script tells the story of Sol C. Johnson, the publisher of The Savannah Tribune when his office, like The Savannah Tribune today, was on West Broad Street now Martin Luther King, Junior Boulevard.

“Sol C. Johnson came to Savannah with his family from Laurel Hill, South Carolina. He received his only formal education at the West Broad Street Elementary School and learned the printer trade working at the Savannah Echo.

Johnson became the owner, editor, and publisher of The Savannah Tribune and used its pages to publicize and condemn racial discrimination. He reported each step in the march toward rigid segregation of the city and chastised white officials for their oppressive acts. Today, Sol C. Johnson High School stands as a tribute to this great leader.” (Dr. Annette K. Brock)

This Women’s History Month, let the Savannah Community join together with a say collective “Thank you” to the “Historians Historian” for her work as the King – Tisdell Cottage Foundation’s Board Chair. It was her strategic guidance that delivered the King -Tisdell Cottage and the Beach Institute, two of the three Museums founded by Westley Wallace Law, into the 21st Century.

The Historians Historian is the Educator, Scholar, and Community Leader

By Shirley James, Publisher,

The Savannah Tribune

Dr. Annette K. Brock, the Historians Historian, has been successful in her career as an educator having taught and/ or held administrative positions at both her Alma Maters. She taught for 8 years at Alfred Ely Beach High School, then moved on to render 33 years of service at Savannah State University where she was a Professor of History who was elevated to Head of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences. The Horizons “Honoring the Educator” Award in 2013.

However, a significant event in the life of this Historian, Educator and Scholar, and that of Savannah State University, came in 1991 when the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia appointed Dr. Annette Kennedy Brock to the top administrative position as Acting President of Savannah State College (Now University) – THE FIRST FEMALE to be at the helm of this institution. This accomplishment was a “ Historic First” at the University! She held that office until 1993, and was subsequently appointed Vice President for Institutional Advancement for the University where she continued “Making History” until her retirement in 2004. She developed and launched programs that were financially beneficial to the University, its faculty, and students such as the first Hill Hall Gala, a communitywide fundraiser which generated funds for the restoration of Hill Hall, the oldest remaining building on the campus, built between 1900 and 1901. The Annual SSU Scholarship Gala, which funds student scholarships, is an extension of the inaugural Hill Hall event. Kudos to Dr. Brock who in 1993, also extended her commitment to volunteerism and servant-leadership in our community by accepting the Chairmanship of the Board of Directors at the King-Tisdell Foundation. She was a former Chair of the Board of Directors of the Savannah Chapter of the American Red Cross, a Founding Member of the Savannah Council on World Affairs and has been acknowledged with many awards and citations in the Savannah Community and State of Georgia over the years for her volunteer work.

Dr. Annette K. Brock, a true Historians Historian, has made her mark and is etched into the annals of Savannah State University and Georgia’s History. The Savannah Tribune is proud to feature this incredible woman during Women’s History Month 2023.