Women’s History Month

The Savannah Fire Department is celebrating Women’s History with an all-women firefighter unit. Capt. Chela Gutierrez, Fire Engineer Gabrielle Hauck, Advanced Firefighter Renata Peters and Firefighter Alexandria Earley were temporarily assigned to work together on Monday, March 28, 2022 to demonstrate how powerful women bring strength to the Savannah Fire Department.

Typically the women of Savannah Fire are assigned to different stations throughout the City of Savannah and most work different shifts. It is impossible to distinguish one firefighter from the other when Savannah Fire units respond to emergencies dressed in full gear. However, for the first time in Savannah Fire history, four women firefighters were assigned to the same unit, in an effort to increase their visibility and highlight their tenacity. Savannah Fire employs 14 certified women firefighters – 12 are assigned to different firefighting units and two work as deputy fire marshals under the leadership of Savannah Fire’s first woman and African American Chief Fire Marshal.