Women’s History Month

Savannah Fire Celebrates Women’s History by Highlighting Women Firefighters

By Savannah Tribune | on March 30, 2022

AFF Renata Peters, FF Alexandria Earley, Capt. Chela Gutierrez and FE Gabrielle Hauck were temporarily assigned to an all-women firefighter unit to highlight the powerful women who strengthen the Savannah Fire Department.
AFF Renata Peters, FF Alexandria Earley, Capt. Chela Gutierrez and FE Gabrielle Hauck were temporarily assigned to an all-women firefighter unit to highlight the powerful women who strengthen the Savannah Fire Department.

The Savannah Fire Department is celebrating Women’s History with an all-women firefighter unit. Capt. Chela Gutierrez, Fire Engineer Gabrielle Hauck, Advanced Firefighter Renata Peters and Firefighter Alexandria Earley were temporarily assigned to work together on Monday, March 28, 2022 to demonstrate how powerful women bring strength to the Savannah Fire Department.

Typically the women of Savannah Fire are assigned to different stations throughout the City of Savannah and most work different shifts. It is impossible to distinguish one firefighter from the other when Savannah Fire units respond to emergencies dressed in full gear. However, for the first time in Savannah Fire history, four women firefighters were assigned to the same unit, in an effort to increase their visibility and highlight their tenacity. Savannah Fire employs 14 certified women firefighters – 12 are assigned to different firefighting units and two work as deputy fire marshals under the leadership of Savannah Fire’s first woman and African American Chief Fire Marshal.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Congratulations Dr. Sharon (Lawyer) Gilliard-Smith
Nichele Hoskins Joins The National Women’s Health Network’s Board of Directors
College Park Baptist Church Welcomes Elder Andre’ Young as Pastor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.