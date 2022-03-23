Women’s History Month

Voting Rights Activist, Civil Rights Activist, Community Activist

Fannie Lou Townsend Hamer rose from humble beginnings in the Mississippi Delta to become one of the most important, passionate, and powerful voices of the civil and voting rights movements and a leader in the efforts for greater economic opportunities for African Americans.

She was the last of 20 children born October 6, 1917, to sharecroppers Lou Ella and James Townsend, and grew up in poverty in Montgomery County, Mississippi. , the 20th and last child of sharecroppers Lou Ella and James Townsend. Grows up in poverty. At age 6, Hamer joins her family picking cotton, and by age 12, leaves school to work full time with her parents.

In 1944, she marries Perry Hamer, and the couple work on a Mississippi plantation owned by B.D. Marlowe until 1962. Since Hamer can read and write, she serves as the plantation timekeeper.

When Hamer attended a meeting led by civil rights activists James Forman of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and James Bevel of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), she becomes so frustrated by the efforts to deny Blacks the right to vote, that she becomes a SNCC organizer. Her first act to test the system of disenfranchisement was on August 31, 1962, when she led 17 volunteers to register to vote at the Indianola, Mississippi Courthouse. They were denied the right to vote due to an unfair literacy test, and the group was harassed on their way home. As a result of her attempt to register to vote, Hamer was fired from her position as plantation timekeeper by plantation owner Marlow, and their property was confiscated. With very little to their names, the Hamers moved to Ruleville, Mississippi in Sunflower County.

In June 1963, Hamer and several other Black women attended a voter registration program in Charleston, South Carolina. While traveling back to Mississippi, Hamer and several other Black women were arrested and jailed for sitting in a “whites-only” bus station restaurant in Winona, Mississippi. It was there in the Winona jailhouse, that she and the women were brutally beaten, leaving Hamer with lifelong injuries. She was not discouraged by this incident.

1964 was a banner year for Fannie Lou Hamer and her fight for voters rights and civil rights. Fannie Lou Hamer was “…sick and tired of being sick and tired.” She helped organize Freedom Summer, which brought hundreds of college students, Black and white, to help with African American voter registration in the segregated South. Then she announced her candidacy for the Mississippi House of Representatives but was barred from the ballot. In that same year, Hamer co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP), which challenged the local Democratic Party’s efforts to block Black participation. Hamer and other MFDP members went to the Democratic National Convention that year, and argued before the Credentials Committee to be recognized as the official delegation. Even though her speech did not get prime television time, it was so poignant with descriptions of racial prejudice in the South, that it was televised later. By 1968, Hamer’s vision for racial parity in delegations had become a reality, and Fannie Lou Hamer was a member of Mississippi’s first integrated delegation. In 1971, Hamer helped to establish the National Women’s Political Caucus.

** Excerpts, quotes and information about Fannie Lou Hamer are by Debra Michals, Ph.D., National Women’s History Museum