In recognition of Women’s History Month, it is fitting to honor Dr. Vera Burns, a native Savannahian, as the first female African American Optometrist in Atlanta, Georgia. She is an honor graduate of A. E. Beach High School (1974), Savannah State University (1978), and Indiana University School of Optometry (Bloomington, Indiana1982) where she received a Doctorate of Optometry degree. Dr. Burns recalls her first job at Rich’s (Macy’s) Vision Center in Atlanta. Yet in 1989, with entrepreneurial dreams, she opened a private practice, Family Visioncare, in Stone Mountain, Georgia from 1989 to 1997. In 1990 she was the first woman appointed to the Georgia State Board of Optometry where she served three terms.

In 1983, Dr. Burns began her community and civic involvement by volunteering as a member of the Martin L. King, Jr. March Committee and KING FEST. She was a volunteer member of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games Eyecare Team; the following year she became the first optometrist to practice at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The Cann Park native is the proud daughter of the late Daniel and Jennie Burns. Her supportive siblings are twin sister Veda, Laura, Richard, Inez, Ronnie, Wendell and the late Delores and Daniel.

Dr. Burns believes that her upbringing at Historical First Bryant Baptist Church is at the foundation of her success.

Dr. Burns credits, Dean Margaret Robinson for encouraging academic excellence at SSU, and Dr. James Dandy for encouraging her to pursue a career in optometry.