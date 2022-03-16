Women’s History Month

Co-founder of Black Voters Matter, Community Organizer, Political Strategist

LaTosha Brown was born in 1971 in Selma, AL, to a farming family. She attended Selma High School and Auburn University at Montgomery where she studied political science and government. When Brown’s parents separated, at a young age, she and her mother moved to Mobile, AL, to live with her maternal grandparents. From age six, Brown accompanied her grandmother (born:1910) to the polls who was “dressed in her Sunday best” and emphasized the importance of her ability to vote after being denied for most of her life. Brown’s grandfather, who also had been denied access to the polls throughout his life, carried a poll tax receipt in his wallet as a reminder.” It’s evident that Brown’s grandparents influenced the passion and drive she has for advocating for the disenfranchised and motivating Black people to utilize the power of the vote. Brown has two unsuccessful runs for statewide political office in Alabama. In1998, she lost her bid for the Democratic nomination for a 5th district seat on the Alabama State Board of Education by fewer than 200 votes. In 2002, she again lost a runoff election for the Alabama House of Representatives (Democrat) by only 138 votes. After contesting and citing irregularities in both elections, Brown was unable to get resolutions. She is not deterred, and began working and founding a series of nonprofit organizations centered around Black voting rights, disaster relief, and funding grassroots community development initiatives.

In 2005, she founded and chaired the Saving OurSelves Coalition, a disaster relief organization to bring aid to affected communities in Alabama and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina. Then in 2016, along with fellow activist Cliff Albright, Brown founded Black Voters Matter (BVM), a non-partisan 501(c)(4) organization headquartered in Atlanta, that connects with, and supports grassroots community infrastructure in Black communities in the Southern United States. BVM helps Black voters realize how exercising their right to vote is a form of power.

Black Voters Matter, under the leadership of LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, are credited with significant voter registration and Get Out The Vote efforts in several major elections including the 2017 election of U.S. Senator Doug Jones in Alabama; the 2020 U. S. Presidential election results in Georgia favoring President Joe Biden; the 2020 U.S. Senate election in Georgia and the 2020–21 U.S. Senate special election in Georgia where Democratic

Senators Jon Ossoff and the Reverend Raphael Warnock were victorious. One of several grassroots community development initiatives that Brown founded in 2018includes the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, a philanthropic model designed to increase investments for Black girls and women in the south.

Through Black Voters Matter, Brown continues her passion and work as a strong advocate for passage of fair and just Voting Rights Bills in the U.S. Congress. Since the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act with its 2013 decision, Brown, in collaboration with other non-partisan Voting Rights organizations, continues to speak out against the flood of recent State-imposed voter suppression laws that disenfranchise communities of color. She is a renown national advocate for laws that will restore voting rights and fair access to the ballot – a democratic value, but more importantly, she advocates directly to grassroots voters – encouraging their enthusiasm and active involvement at all levels of government to utilize the power of their collective votes.

LaTosha Brown, Co-founder of Black Voters Matter, believes in, and daily lives by a stated purpose of Black Voters Matter that “Effective voting allows a community to determine its own destiny.”

LaTosha Brown is an “Esther” of these times. ** Excerpts, quotes and information about LaTosha Brown are from Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia and Black Voters Matter.