Women’s History Month

American Politician, Voting Rights Activist, Lawyer & Author

Stacey Yvonne Abrams is the second of six siblings born to Robert and Carolyn Abrams (a shipyard worker and college librarian) on December 9, 1973, in Madison, Wisconsin. At an early age, Stacey was inspired by both her parents who were active in civil rights movements, boycotts and fighting for voting rights. The family moved to Gulfport, MS, where she spent most of her childhood. While in high school, the family moved to Atlanta, GA, where her parents attended the Theological Seminary at Emory University, and became ordained Methodist ministers.

As Valedictorian of her high school in 1991, Stacey was invited to attend the Annual Valedictorian’s Reception at the Georgia Governor’s Mansion. She and her parents were initially denied entrance by the guard at the gate. Even though eventually admitted, this event left an indelible impression that significantly impacted her life choices. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Spelman College in 1995; obtained a Masters degree (1998) in public affairs from the Lyn- don B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, University of Texas (Austin); and the J.D. (law degree) from Yale University in 1999.

Prior to her election to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2006 (age 33), Abrams worked as a tax attorney in Atlanta, then at age 29, appointed as Deputy City Attorney. She served in the Georgia House until 2017, having the distinction of being the first African American woman to serve as Georgia House Minority leader (2011-2017), gaining a reputation as a bipartisan legislator.

It was in 2013, while a member of the Georgia House, that she established the New Georgia Project, a non-profit voter registration organization that helped complete 86,000 NEW Georgia voter registration applications, including many voters of color.

When Stacey Abrams declared her candidacy for Georgia governor in 2018, she made history by becoming the first African American woman to receive a major party’s nomination (Democrat) for governor. Abrams loses a contested election by approximately 55,000 votes, but her work through the New Georgia Project and the strategy to bring out new voters put her in the national limelight. After losing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, Abrams vowed that she “… would not let voter suppression or lack of turnout affect the outcome of another race again….” So, in 2018, she founded Fair Fight Action, an organization created to address the issues of voter suppression. She is credited to be among the major forces leading to Democrats’ historical victories in Georgia in the 2020 elections of President Joe Biden and U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, by registering approximately 800,000 new Georgia voters prior to the election. As a appoint of interest, Abrams was the first African-American woman and first and only non-office-holding person to deliver a response to the State of the Union address in 2019

Stacey Abrams is currently the Democratic candidate in the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial race. Her name has become synonymous with promoting voting accessibility and turnout and advocating against voter suppression. Emma Rothberg writes, “Abrams continues to serve as the face of voting advocacy around the country. She has started and inspired many organizations that work to register and turn out voters, particularly young voters and voters of color.” Stacey Yvonne Abrams – A

True “Esther” of These

Times. ** Excerpts, quotes and information about Stacey Abrams are by Emma Rothberg, National Women’s History Museum Predoctoral Fellow in Gender Studies (2021) and from Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia.