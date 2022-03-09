Women’s History Month

African-American Writer, Educator, Administrator and Suffragist

Born during the Civil War in 1863 in Sparta, GA to Mariah Hunt (free woman of color) and Henry Hunt (plantation owner), the fourth of their eight children.

• Educated at Bass Academy and Atlanta University; taught primary school in Albany, GA. Accepts teaching position at Tuskegee Institute (AL); becomes an activist for education and suffrage for women of color.

• 1895: Joins the Tuskegee Woman’s Club, an affiliate of the National Association of Colored Women (NACW)

• 1895: Attends the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA) convention in Atlanta despite contending with racism on site. Inspired by Susan B. Anthony’s speech and joins NAWSA

• Campaigns for women’s suffrage in Alabama

• Writes for The Woman’s Journal, NAWSA’s newspaper;

• September 1912: Contributes her first article on women’s suffrage to The Crisis, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)’s magazine; also publishes articles in Colored American & other black periodicals of her time.

In her writings, Hunt Logan “…argued for universal suffrage and the right to vote, specifically for women of color. She said, “…the colored American believes in equal justice to all, regardless of race, color, creed or sex, and longs for the day when the United States shall indeed have a government of the people, for the people and by the people—even including the colored people” She believed that “African-American women should be given the vote to have a say in education legislation.” ADELLA HUNT LOGAN, An “Esther” Of Her Time. **Excerpts, quotes and information about Adella Hunt Logan are from Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia.