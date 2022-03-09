Women’s History Month

Savannah Suffragette and The “Esther” of Her Time

Amelia Isadora Platts Boynton Robinson was born in Savannah, Georgia, August 18, 1911, to George and Anna Eliza Platts. She attended the Georgia State Industrial College for Colored Youth (now Savannah State University) for two years then transferred to Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University), and earned a degree in home economics (1927).

As a young girl, she became involved in campaigning for women’s suffrage. In 1934, while living in Selma, AL, Amelia Boynton registered to vote, which was extremely difficult for African Americans to accomplish in Alabama, due to discriminatory practices under the state’s disenfranchising constitution passed at the turn of the century. It had effectively excluded most blacks from politics for decades, an exclusion that continued into the 1960s. Boynton ran for the Congress from Alabama in 1964, hoping to encourage black registration and voting. She was the first female African American to run for office in Alabama and the first woman of any race to run for the ticket of the Democratic Party in the state.

In 1964 -1965, Boynton worked with Martin Luther King Jr., Diane Nash, James Bevel, and others of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) to plan demonstrations for civil and voting rights protesting segregation and disenfranchisement of blacks. She helped organize the first Selma to Montgomery March (March 7, 1965) led by John Lewis, Hosea Williams and Bob Mants. After they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge into Dallas County. Boynton was beaten unconscious. The event became known as Bloody Sunday. Another short march led by Martin Luther King Jr. took place two days later and the marchers turned back. Finally, with federal protection and more than 25,000 marchers joining them, a third march reached Montgomery on March 24. This march galvanized national public opinion and contributed to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Boynton was a guest of honor at the ceremony when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law in August of that year. Robinson once said, “… because of my fighting, I was able to hand to the entire country the right for people to vote.” At age 99, Robinson returned to her hometown of Savannah in February 2011 to address students at Savannah State University.

She died August 26, 2015, in Montgomery, Alabama, eight days after her 104th birthday.

Like Mamie George S. Williams, Amelia Boynton Robinson Was A True “Esther” Of Her Time.

