Women’s History Month

African American Suffragette, Politician & Community Activist*

A native and lifelong resident of Savannah, Mamie George S. Williams was born April 1872 to Reverend James and Sarah Miller, and educated at The Beach Institute in Savannah and Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA.

According to author and historian Velma Maia Thomas, her activities as a Suffragette were sparked by the anticipated passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which guaranteed all American women the right to vote. After Congress passed the 19th Amendment on June 4, 1919, GEORGIA WAS THE FIRST STATE TO REJECT the 19th Amendment on July 24, 1919 (Georgia did not ratify the 19th Amendment until February 20, 1970). By 1920, 36 states had ratified the Amendment. While women across the country were allowed to vote in the 1920 presidential election, Georgia women were not. This did not deter Mamie George S. Williams. To help African Americans understand the process of voting, she visited churches and societies, held a mock election at St. Philip AME Church (located on MLK Jr. Blvd), inspired African American men to vote on county issues. She conducted a voters’ campaign throughout Georgia to educate and register women to vote.

Williams was credited with bringing out 40,000 Georgia women, waging a voter’s campaign in 160 counties, blanketing the state with literature and speaking engagements, and picketing polling places. It is said that she brought out so many colored women who could not vote in the 1920 presidential election that the governor of the state stopped registration of all women until the legislature could pass ancillary laws.

“In 1924, Mrs. Williams made national history as an active member of the Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln. “That year, she was appointed (and later elected) the first woman from Georgia and the first African-American woman in the nation to serve on the National Republican Committee, and was the first woman in U.S. history accorded the floor of the National Republican Convention speaking in defense of the Georgia delegation whose seats were being contested by the white faction of the party to strip black Republicans of their power. She established the first and only National Republican League of Colored Women Voters in the U.S. She would hold the seat of political power until 1932, when the lily-white contingency successfully removed black Republicans from key, decision-making positions.

Upon her death, Sol Johnson, Savannah Tribune editor, wrote: “Although battle-tested, victorious, and at times standing as a “lone reed” speaking out on behalf of her people, Williams never flinched; she never gave in. Mamie George Williams was a beacon of light and hope for women across Georgia and the nation. She was truly an “Esther of her people.”

“Mamie George Williams was a dynamic woman whose strides and accomplishments benefited and empowered African American communities in Georgia and nationwide,” says historian and author Velma Maia Thomas. “In politics, she stood for the race, often standing alone. Her life gives us a glimpse of what women can achieve, even against great odds.”

*Reprinted excerpts, quotes and information about Mamie George S. Williams are from The Savannah Tribune (2018), the Georgia Women of Achievement (2018) and Velma Maia Thomas, noted author/historian who has researched Mrs. Williams’ life for over 10 years.