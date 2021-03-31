Women’s History Month

Featuring
Charlayne Hunter-Gault
• 1st Black female to
integrate University of
Georgia & the University’s
School of Journalism
• Reporter, the New Yorker
and the New York Times
• National correspondent
for The MacNeil/Lehrer
Newshour, Public TV
Verdelle LaVerne Lambert
• Editor/Writer, Jet
Magazine
• Editor/Writer, Trade
Corporate Publications:
IBM, JCPenney,
National Association
of Social Workers, U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers
Yvonne Shinhoster Lamb
• 30+ years as newspaper
journalist before retiring
from Washington Post (2008)
• Vice Pres., VonSher
Media, LLC, blog network
for Black women
• Children’s Books
Publisher: Mia’s Sad Day
Made Glad & Aunt
Sarah’s Dolls
Ida B. Wells-Barnett
• 1st Black woman to crusade against lynching in publications she co-owned (Freespeech/Head Light) • Worked with W.E.B. Du Bois to form Niagara Movement (NAACP) • Founded African-American Fellowship League
Vaughnette Goode-Walker
• Founding member –
Atlanta Association of
Black Journalists (AABJ)
• Broadcast News Writer/
Editor: WSOK Radio;
WVON Radio; ABC, NY;
CNN International, Atl.
• Author, Going Home:
Poems by Sista V
Wanda Smalls Lloyd
• Former Chair/Associate
Prof., Dept. of Journalism
& Mass Comm., SSU
• Author (Memoir),
Coming Full Circle: From
Jim Crow to Journalism
• Exec. editor: Montgomery
(AL) Advertiser
• Editor/Administrator for
multiple publications
Novella Cross-Holmes
• Retired Associate Prof.,
Dept. of Mass Comm.,
Savannah State University
• Director, Southern
Regional Press Institute
at SSU, 22 years
• Former General
Manager/Editor, The
Savannah Tribune