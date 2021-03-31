Women’s History Month

The Women In Journalism

Featuring

Charlayne Hunter-Gault

• 1st Black female to

integrate University of

Georgia & the University’s

School of Journalism

• Reporter, the New Yorker

and the New York Times

• National correspondent

for The MacNeil/Lehrer

Newshour, Public TV

Verdelle LaVerne Lambert

• Editor/Writer, Jet

Magazine

• Editor/Writer, Trade

Corporate Publications:

IBM, JCPenney,

National Association

of Social Workers, U.S.

Army Corps of Engineers

Yvonne Shinhoster Lamb

• 30+ years as newspaper

journalist before retiring

from Washington Post (2008)

• Vice Pres., VonSher

Media, LLC, blog network

for Black women

• Children’s Books

Publisher: Mia’s Sad Day

Made Glad & Aunt

Sarah’s Dolls

Ida B. Wells-Barnett

• 1st Black woman to crusade against lynching in publications she co-owned (Freespeech/Head Light) • Worked with W.E.B. Du Bois to form Niagara Movement (NAACP) • Founded African-American Fellowship League

Vaughnette Goode-Walker

• Founding member –

Atlanta Association of

Black Journalists (AABJ)

• Broadcast News Writer/

Editor: WSOK Radio;

WVON Radio; ABC, NY;

CNN International, Atl.

• Author, Going Home:

Poems by Sista V

Wanda Smalls Lloyd

• Former Chair/Associate

Prof., Dept. of Journalism

& Mass Comm., SSU

• Author (Memoir),

Coming Full Circle: From

Jim Crow to Journalism

• Exec. editor: Montgomery

(AL) Advertiser

• Editor/Administrator for

multiple publications

Novella Cross-Holmes

• Retired Associate Prof.,

Dept. of Mass Comm.,

Savannah State University

• Director, Southern

Regional Press Institute

at SSU, 22 years

• Former General

Manager/Editor, The

Savannah Tribune