Women’s History Month

The Women In Journalism

By Savannah Tribune | on March 31, 2021

 
 

Featuring

Charlayne Hunter-Gault

• 1st Black female to
integrate University of
Georgia & the University’s
School of Journalism
• Reporter, the New Yorker
and the New York Times
• National correspondent
for The MacNeil/Lehrer
Newshour, Public TV

Verdelle LaVerne Lambert

• Editor/Writer, Jet
Magazine
Editor/Writer, Trade
Corporate Publications:
IBM, JCPenney,
National Association
of Social Workers, U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers

 
 

Yvonne Shinhoster Lamb

30+ years as newspaper
journalist before retiring
from Washington Post (2008)
• Vice Pres., VonSher
Media, LLC, blog network
for Black women
• Children’s Books
Publisher: Mia’s Sad Day
Made Glad & Aunt
Sarah’s Dolls

Ida B. Wells-Barnett

• 1st Black woman to crusade against lynching in publications she co-owned (Freespeech/Head Light) • Worked with W.E.B. Du Bois to form Niagara Movement (NAACP) • Founded African-American Fellowship League

Vaughnette Goode-Walker

 
 

• Founding member –
Atlanta Association of
Black Journalists (AABJ)
• Broadcast News Writer/
Editor: WSOK Radio;
WVON Radio; ABC, NY;
CNN International, Atl.
• Author, Going Home:
Poems by Sista V

Wanda Smalls Lloyd

• Former Chair/Associate
Prof., Dept. of Journalism
& Mass Comm., SSU
Author (Memoir),
Coming Full Circle: From
Jim Crow to Journalism
Exec. editor: Montgomery
(AL) Advertiser
Editor/Administrator for
multiple publications

Novella Cross-Holmes

 
 

• Retired Associate Prof.,
Dept. of Mass Comm.,
Savannah State University
• Director, Southern
Regional Press Institute
at SSU, 22 years
• Former General
Manager/Editor, The
Savannah Tribune

 
 
 
 
 
 

More From Front Page Go To The Front Page Section

U.S. Senators Sinema & Manchin Urged To Support One Person, One Vote
Converting Opportunity To Wealth In Our Community At The Hungry Club Forum
National Civil Rights Museum to Host Virtual Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.