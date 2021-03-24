Women’s History Month

Featuring
The Local Women In Politics

By Savannah Tribune | on March 24, 2021

 
 

Dorothy Pelote

• 1st Female elected
County Commissioner
Chairman Pro Tem
• Elected to Georgia
House of Representatives –
1992; Re-elected 4 times
• Advocated for Black
Florida/Georgia residents
who were targeted in the
MK-ULTRA Project

Susan Weiner

• Savannah’s 1st female
Mayor – 1991
• Instrumental in
Coverdell Leadership
Institute, a farm-team
program for young
Republicans (1996-2004)
• Appointed Executive
Director Georgia Council
for the Arts – 2004

Virginia Edwards Maynor

• 1st Black female
Superintendent of
SCCPSS (1998-2001)
• Represented 1st
Congressional District
on Georgia State BOE
• Received Civil Rights
Museum Award from the
Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil
Rights Museum

Esther F. Garrison

 
 

• 1st Black woman
appointed to Savannah-
Chatham Public Schools
Board – 1964
• 1st Black woman
elected to public office in
Savannah
• Elementary school
named in her honor –
1991

Priscilla D. Thomas

• 1st Black woman elected
vice-chair of Chatham
County Commission
• Created Summer
Bonanza & Chatham
County Youth
Commission programs
• Elected to Chatham
County Commission –
1990, Served 26 years

Diana Harvey Johnson

• 1st Female elected
Senator to GA Legislature
for Savannah-Chatham
County (1995-1999)
• Served 2 terms as Chair
of Georgia Legislative
Black Caucus
• Served in House of
Representatives (1992-94)

Edna Jackson

• Campaigned for 1st
Black Savannah Mayor,
Floyd Adams – 1995
• Savannah’s 1st Black
female Mayor – 2011
• Served as Alderman
-at-Large on Savannah
City Council – 3 terms
• Savannah Mayor Pro
Tempore – 2 terms

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

