Women’s History Month

The Local Women In Politics

Dorothy Pelote

• 1st Female elected

County Commissioner

Chairman Pro Tem

• Elected to Georgia

House of Representatives –

1992; Re-elected 4 times

• Advocated for Black

Florida/Georgia residents

who were targeted in the

MK-ULTRA Project

Susan Weiner

• Savannah’s 1st female

Mayor – 1991

• Instrumental in

Coverdell Leadership

Institute, a farm-team

program for young

Republicans (1996-2004)

• Appointed Executive

Director Georgia Council

for the Arts – 2004

Virginia Edwards Maynor

• 1st Black female

Superintendent of

SCCPSS (1998-2001)

• Represented 1st

Congressional District

on Georgia State BOE

• Received Civil Rights

Museum Award from the

Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil

Rights Museum

Esther F. Garrison

• 1st Black woman

appointed to Savannah-

Chatham Public Schools

Board – 1964

• 1st Black woman

elected to public office in

Savannah

• Elementary school

named in her honor –

1991

Priscilla D. Thomas

• 1st Black woman elected

vice-chair of Chatham

County Commission

• Created Summer

Bonanza & Chatham

County Youth

Commission programs

• Elected to Chatham

County Commission –

1990, Served 26 years

Diana Harvey Johnson

• 1st Female elected

Senator to GA Legislature

for Savannah-Chatham

County (1995-1999)

• Served 2 terms as Chair

of Georgia Legislative

Black Caucus

• Served in House of

Representatives (1992-94)

Edna Jackson

• Campaigned for 1st

Black Savannah Mayor,

Floyd Adams – 1995

• Savannah’s 1st Black

female Mayor – 2011

• Served as Alderman

-at-Large on Savannah

City Council – 3 terms

• Savannah Mayor Pro

Tempore – 2 terms