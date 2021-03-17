Women’s History Month

Rebecca Lee Crumpler, M.D.
• 1st African-American woman doctor of medicine in the U.S. – 1864
• A Book of MedicalDiscourses among 1stpublications by an African American about medicine
• Cared for freed slaves with Freedmen’s Bureau
Patricia Era Bath, MD
• 1st African-American to complete an ophthalmology residency at NYU
• 1st Black female
physician to receive
medical patent:
Laserphaco Probe – 1988
• Created discipline of
Community Ophthalmology
Alexa Irene Canady, MD
• 1st Black woman to
specialize as pediatric
neurosurgeon in U.S. – 1981
• 1st African-American female board-certified neurosurgeon – 1984
• Chief of Neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital of Michigan (1987-2001)
Elizabeth Blackwell
• 1st Woman to receive a medical degree in U.S.
• 1847 – 1st Woman to attend medical school in – Geneva M.C.
• Organized nurses during American Civil War
• Founded New YorkInfirmary for Women &Children with sister – 1857
Marilyn Hughes Gaston, MD
• 1st Black woman to direct Bureau of
Primary Health Care inU.S. Health Resources &Services Administration
• Groundbreaking 1986study on Sickle Cell, led to National Sickle CellDisease Screening
program for newborns
Antonia Coello Novello, M.D.
• Puerto Rican physician& public health admin.
• 1st Woman & 1st
Hispanic to serve as
Surgeon General
• Vice-Admiral in PublicHealth Service
Commissioned Corps
• 14th Surgeon General
of the U.S. (1990-1993)
Kizzmekia Corbett
• Viral Immunologist at the Vaccine ResearchCenter (2014-Current)
• Central to ModernamRNA Vaccine & Eli
Lilly therapeutic
monoclonal antibody
• “Time100 Next” listprofile by Dr. Fauci
(February 2021)