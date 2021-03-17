Women’s History Month

Featuring The Women In Medicine

Rebecca Lee Crumpler, M.D.

• 1st African-American woman doctor of medicine in the U.S. – 1864

• A Book of MedicalDiscourses among 1stpublications by an African American about medicine

• Cared for freed slaves with Freedmen’s Bureau

Patricia Era Bath, MD

• 1st African-American to complete an ophthalmology residency at NYU

• 1st Black female

physician to receive

medical patent:

Laserphaco Probe – 1988

• Created discipline of

Community Ophthalmology

Alexa Irene Canady, MD

• 1st Black woman to

specialize as pediatric

neurosurgeon in U.S. – 1981

• 1st African-American female board-certified neurosurgeon – 1984

• Chief of Neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital of Michigan (1987-2001)

Elizabeth Blackwell

• 1st Woman to receive a medical degree in U.S.

• 1847 – 1st Woman to attend medical school in – Geneva M.C.

• Organized nurses during American Civil War

• Founded New YorkInfirmary for Women &Children with sister – 1857

Marilyn Hughes Gaston, MD

• 1st Black woman to direct Bureau of

Primary Health Care inU.S. Health Resources &Services Administration

• Groundbreaking 1986study on Sickle Cell, led to National Sickle CellDisease Screening

program for newborns

Antonia Coello Novello, M.D.

• Puerto Rican physician& public health admin.

• 1st Woman & 1st

Hispanic to serve as

Surgeon General

• Vice-Admiral in PublicHealth Service

Commissioned Corps

• 14th Surgeon General

of the U.S. (1990-1993)

Kizzmekia Corbett

• Viral Immunologist at the Vaccine ResearchCenter (2014-Current)

• Central to ModernamRNA Vaccine & Eli

Lilly therapeutic

monoclonal antibody

• “Time100 Next” listprofile by Dr. Fauci

(February 2021)