Women’s History Month

The First African-American Women To Serve In The U.S. Congress

Featuring

Shirley Chisholm

• Elected to House of

Representatives – 1968

• Democrat – New York

• Served 91st – 97th

Congresses

Barbara Jordan

• Elected to House of

Representatives – 1972

• Democrat – Texas

• Served 93rd – 95th

Congresses

Yvonne Brathwaite Burke

• Elected to House of

Representatives – 1972

• Democrat – California

• Served 93rd – 95th

Congresses

Cardiss Collins

• Filled seat in House

of Representatives after

death of husband – 1973

• Democrat – Illinois

• Served 93rd – 101st

Congresses

Katie Beatrice Hall

• Elected to House of

Representatives – 1982

• Democrat – Indiana

• Served 97th – 98th

Congresses

Carol Moseley Braun

• Elected to Senate –

1992

• Democrat – Illinois

• Served 103rd – 105th

Congresses

Kamala Harris

• Elected to Senate –

2016; Elected VP – 2020

• Democrat – California

• Served 115th-116th

Congresses

• 1st Female, African

American, Indian

U.S. Vice President