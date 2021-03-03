Women’s History Month

The First African-American Women To Serve In The U.S. Congress

By Savannah Tribune | on March 03, 2021

 

Featuring

Shirley Chisholm

• Elected to House of
Representatives – 1968
• Democrat – New York
• Served 91st – 97th
Congresses

 

 

Barbara Jordan 

 

• Elected to House of
Representatives – 1972
• Democrat – Texas
• Served 93rd – 95th
Congresses

 

 

Yvonne Brathwaite Burke 

• Elected to House of
Representatives – 1972
• Democrat – California
• Served 93rd – 95th
Congresses

 

Cardiss Collins

• Filled seat in House 
of Representatives after
death of husband – 1973
• Democrat – Illinois
• Served 93rd – 101st
Congresses

 

 

 

 

Katie Beatrice Hall 

• Elected to House of
Representatives – 1982
• Democrat – Indiana
• Served 97th – 98th
Congresses

 

 

Carol Moseley Braun 

• Elected to Senate –
1992
• Democrat – Illinois
• Served 103rd – 105th
Congresses

 

 

Kamala Harris

• Elected to Senate – 
2016; Elected VP – 2020
• Democrat – California
• Served 115th-116th
Congresses
• 1st Female, African
American, Indian
U.S. Vice President

 

