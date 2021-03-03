Women’s History Month

Featuring
Shirley Chisholm
• Elected to House of
Representatives – 1968
• Democrat – New York
• Served 91st – 97th
Congresses
• Elected to House of
Representatives – 1972
• Democrat – Texas
• Served 93rd – 95th
Congresses
• Elected to House of
Representatives – 1972
• Democrat – California
• Served 93rd – 95th
Congresses
Cardiss Collins
• Filled seat in House
of Representatives after
death of husband – 1973
• Democrat – Illinois
• Served 93rd – 101st
Congresses
• Elected to House of
Representatives – 1982
• Democrat – Indiana
• Served 97th – 98th
Congresses
• Elected to Senate –
1992
• Democrat – Illinois
• Served 103rd – 105th
Congresses
Kamala Harris
• Elected to Senate –
2016; Elected VP – 2020
• Democrat – California
• Served 115th-116th
Congresses
• 1st Female, African
American, Indian
U.S. Vice President