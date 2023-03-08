Women’s Build Month 2023

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity and National Association for Women in Construction (NAWIC) join together to host the inaugural Women’s Build Month for March 2023. Women’s Build events provide the opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving Chatham County and empower other women in the community they live in.

Women’s Build allows citizens to support Habitat’s mission of “building homes, community, and hope” in a multitude of ways, varying in interests and size, with no construction experience necessary.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity held a Home Dedication “All Women” Ceremony for 3 new homes constructed on Darling St. in the Woodville community of West Savannah. Ceremony participants included Pastor Yolanda Roberson, Joy Dunagan (Board Member), Bernetta Lanier (City of Sav Councilwoman), Tanya Milton (Chatham County Commissioner) Alison Goldey, Director Land Bank Authority and the Litany of Dedication was presented by Jessica Leavitt. Zoe Rinker. Zoe Rinker (Savannah Tree Foundation) presented the home owners with trees, Min. Brenda S. Steadman gave the Prayer of Blessing. Mary Ellen Nutt (Family Selection Committee) presented the keys to the new homes and Phyllis Spann (Family Selection Committee presented Bibles to the homeowners. Pamela Anderson (President, Woodville Community Action Organization) welcomed the new homeowners to the Community. New homeowners, Brittany Jackson, Tamara Hills and Ericka Ramsey delivered their joyful response as becoming a new homeowner.