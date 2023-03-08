Women’s Build Month 2023

Girls Play House, Women Build Them

By Savannah Tribune | on March 08, 2023

 
 

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity and National Association for Women in Construction (NAWIC) join together to host the inaugural Women’s Build Month for March 2023. Women’s Build events provide the opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving Chatham County and empower other women in the community they live in.

Women’s Build allows citizens to support Habitat’s mission of “building homes, community, and hope” in a multitude of ways, varying in interests and size, with no construction experience necessary.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity held a Home Dedication “All Women” Ceremony for 3 new homes constructed on Darling St. in the Woodville community of West Savannah. Ceremony participants included Pastor Yolanda Roberson, Joy Dunagan (Board Member), Bernetta Lanier (City of Sav Councilwoman), Tanya Milton (Chatham County Commissioner) Alison Goldey, Director Land Bank Authority and the Litany of Dedication was presented by Jessica Leavitt. Zoe Rinker. Zoe Rinker (Savannah Tree Foundation) presented the home owners with trees, Min. Brenda S. Steadman gave the Prayer of Blessing. Mary Ellen Nutt (Family Selection Committee) presented the keys to the new homes and Phyllis Spann (Family Selection Committee presented Bibles to the homeowners. Pamela Anderson (President, Woodville Community Action Organization) welcomed the new homeowners to the Community. New homeowners, Brittany Jackson, Tamara Hills and Ericka Ramsey delivered their joyful response as becoming a new homeowner.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

The Georgia State Conference Of The NAACP Welcomes Seasoned Veteran As Executive Director
Honorary Street Naming Rev. Matthew Southall Brown, Sr.
SSU’s Interim President Appoints Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff

4 thoughts on “Women’s Build Month 2023”

  1. I would like to contact Pastor Lucille Turner I know her from Christ Temple church in Indianapolis, IN.

    Reply

    2. Try contacting Emmanuel Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church and they may can help you get in contact with her.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.