Women In Leadership: Rising Full Throttle At The Hungry Club Forum

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS), “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the issues of today and tomorrow,” will celebrate National Women’s History Month with a panel of leaders and advocates entitled “Women in Leadership: Rising Full Throttle.” The monthly, first-Saturday forum will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 9:30 AM, via a Zoom Meeting streamed to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. Everyone is invited to log in.

Savannah’s premiere community issues forum, the HCFS, in its 15th year, will bring forward women serving in leadership capacities in the area community. Families, neighbors and associates are invited to come as they are, with their own breakfast for the HCFS’ Signature Roundtable and Open Forum, featuring its extreme networking experience.

According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President of Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, in this forum, our goal is to spotlight women, while simultaneously informing, empowering, and inspiring all who participate. We seek to continue to assist in maximizing the ability of our fellow citizens to navigate their personal, business or employment growth, professional prowess, and family and community advancement directions.

Keynote presenters include Honorable Shalena Cook Jones, Chatham County District Attorney; Shirley Barber James, publisher, Vice-Chair of the Savannah Airport Commission and voter participation advocate; Dr. M. Ann Levett, Superintendent, Savannah Chatham County Public Schools; Julia Pearce, researcher, activist, and Co-founder and Coordinator of the Tybee MLK (Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.) Human Rights Organization; and Anne Allen Westbrook, Esq., family law attorney and community volunteer and activist. Again, the HCFS will salute the efforts of Hon. Stacey Abrams for her outstanding community service.

Bishop Willie Ferrell, HCFS President, and Pastor, Royal Church of Christ, a HCFS Church Partner, will preside. Businesswoman and former State Senator Diana Harvey Johnson will serve as moderator. The March forum Co-sponsors are Johnson Kraeuter LLC, Attorneys at Law, Mrs. Shirley A. Garrison in Memory of the Hon. Ester F. Garrison, first Black member of the Chatham County School Board and longtime Savannah Branch NAACP Board Secretary; and the Honorable John T. Wilcher, Chatham County Sheriff.

Come lend your voice and input to this important interaction in our community. For more information, please contact Julia Wright at 233-0855.