Winners Announced For SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival

The digital reimagining of the 39th annual SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival, the university’s oldest tradition, featured celebrated judges, a new social media-selected category, and a vibrant virtual gallery on view at scad.edu/sidewalkarts.

In continuing with social distance practices, the Sidewalk Arts Festival, traditionally a chalk-art event, accepted all forms of 2D media. The first-ever digital signature event was open to students and alumni from around the world. Winners were decided by arts and culture leaders including sci-fi and fantasy artist Donato Giancola, Whitewall Magazine senior editor Eliza Jordan, and famed fine artist and SCAD alumnus José Parlá. Winners in each category were announced in signature style on SCAD’s Instagram @scaddotedu on Saturday, May 23, by SCAD alumna and artist Sarah Beth Jordan.

“SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival has long been a treasured community event highlighting the expertise and creativity of SCAD students and alumni, some of whom have been coming home to SCAD to create chalk masterpieces for decades,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “Join us at our virtual gallery for artistry, community, celebration, and fun.”

The signature event kicked off on April 24 at Candler Hospital, where SCAD artists created chalk art as a thank you to Savannah health care professionals. SCAD Community Tradition Put Student & Alumni Artwork On Virtual Display On May 9, SCAD artists honored Atlanta’s health care heroes with chalk-art at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital. As they created their works of art, the artists practiced social distancing and wore masks and gloves to keep themselves and hospital workers safe.

Visit the virtual sidewalk at scad.edu/sidewalkarts.