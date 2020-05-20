Windy’s Preschool Drive-Thru Bridging Ceremony A Much-Appreciated Success

Greenbriar Children’s Center honored the pre-kindergarten graduates of Windy’s Preschool today with a drive-thru bridging ceremony in front of the school on Tattnall Street in downtown Savannah. The creatively staged celebration was held in lieu of the usual bridging ceremony Windy’s hosts annually, which had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff, administrators and board members of Greenbriar, which owns and operates Windy’s, could not let the occasion go by without making sure their students were properly lauded for their achievements. To do this, the staff organized a parade where the children’s parents drove them past Windy’s in colorfully decorated cars as their teachers clapped and cheered. During a second loop past the school, the students were handed gift bags containing their completion certificates, balloons, small presents and mementos, treats, and a bagged lunch from Chick-Fil-A.

Children gleefully waved and yelled greetings from car windows to their teachers, who presented the parting gifts with big smiles, congratulatory whoops, and wishes for a great summer. Parents thanked the Greenbriar team for their thoughtfulness and willingness to think outside the box to ensure the children felt loved and appreciated.

“We couldn’t let this momentous occasion in the children’s lives pass without some way of formally acknowledging and celebrating it,” Greenbriar Executive Director Gena Taylor said. “Children are struggling with disappointment and uncertainty at this time, just like adults. If we can take just a couple hours to brighten their day and make sure they remember they’re missed and cared for, then we’re absolutely going to seize that opportunity. It was incredibly rewarding to see how much the students and their families appreciated the event. We also salute Mrs. Regina Brewton, Center Director, and the rest of the Windy’s team for all their hard work this past school year and for organizing such a great event.”

Greenbriar Children’s Center is a nonprofit organization that promotes the healthy development of children and the strengthening of families through services provided. These services include early childhood education, family services, emergency shelter, and Project Safe Place. For more information, please visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912- 234-3431.