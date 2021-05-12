Willing Hearts Ministry Community Church 7th Anniversary

Pastor Oddie Luckett and members of Willing Hearts Ministry Community Church, gracefully announce our 7 year church anniversary celebration service. We faithfully adhere to God’s instruction to go and make disciples of all nations and minister to the multitudes, mind, body and soul. The Great Commission still remains and for this we say to God be the glory!

Your presence and praise and support is requested at 204 S Coastal Hwy, Port Wentworth, GA 31407 on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 4 o’clock pm. Our speaker for this marvelous occasion will be Pastor Morris Glover of The Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Savannah, GA.

We will continue to be vigilant in practicing proper safety measures in relation to COVID 19. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Dinner will be served.