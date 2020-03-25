Wild and Crazy Auction To Be Held

Historic St. Philip AME Church “on the Boulevard” is sponsoring a fun-filled “WILD AND CRAZY AUCTION” on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Church’s Fellowship Hall located at 613 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Savannah, Church Phone # (912) 233-2083.

Everyone is invited to come out to SELECT/BID/ PURCHASE “NEW and GENTLY USED” treasures for pennies on the dollar… items will include:

Ladies and Men’s fashion clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories, jewelry, gadgets, housewares, art, books, photo albums, appliances, tools, equipment… and a host of other BARGAINS!!! !!!

This event will also feature festive Music, delicious Food, and lots of Fun.

All proceeds will benefit the church’s 2020 Loyalty Day Initiative! For additional information or details, please contact the Church Office directly at (912) 233-2083. EVERYONE IS WELCOME!!!