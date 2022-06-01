Westbrook Wins; Young & Mallow To Compete In November General Election

A nne Allen Westbrook won her seat for the Georgia House, defeating Weslyn Bowers in the Democratic primary. Westbrook won with 61% of the vote. Westbrook is the presumptive winner of the seat, she faces no Republican opposition.

In the Georgia Senate District 2 race, Republican Clinton Young and Democrat Derek Mallow will compete in the November General Election

Young defeated Ken Yasger in the Republican primary with 55.93% of the vote. Mallow defeated Orlando Scott in the Democratic primary with 65.61% of the vote.

These Candidates will advance, or participate in the June Runoff to be on the November 8, 2022 Ballot. Democratic candidates are indicated by (D) and Republican candidates are indicated by (R). Races to be included in the June 21st Runoff Election will be indicated by (Runoff) and if the runoff only applies to one party in the race, that specific party will be indicated.

United States Senator: Raphael Warnock (D) – Incumbent, Herschel Walker (R). Governor: Stacey Abrams (D), Brian Kemp (R) – Incumbent. Lieutenant Governor (Democrat Runoff): Charlie Bailey (D), Kwanza Hall (D); Bert Jones (R). Secretary of State (Democrat Runoff): Dee Dawkins-Haiger (D), Bee Nguyen (D); Brad Raffensperger (R) – Incumbent. Attorney General: Jennifer “Jen” Jordan (D), Chris Carr (R) – Incumbent. Commissioner of Agriculture: Nakita Hemingway (D), Tyler Harper (R). Commissioner of Insurance (Democrat Runoff): Raphael Baker (D), Janice Laws Robinson (D); John King (R) – Incumbent. Commissioner of Labor (Democrat Runoff): William “Will” Boddie, Jr. (D), Nicole Horn (D); Bruce Thompson (R). State School Superintendent: Alicia Thomas Searcy (D), Richard Woods (R) – Incumbent. Public Service Commissioner – Dist. 2: Russell Edwards (D), Patty Durand (D) – Disqualified, Tom Echols (R) – Incumbent.

Roger Moss Elected As School Board President For Chatham County Board Of Education

His goals while in office include reducing central office spending and putting more money in the classrooms, ensuring that every student receives the best possible education, and preparing and empowering students for success after high school. Moss’ mission is to create a system where children learn to dream big and are guided toward success.

Moss is the first African American to serve as President in the Chatham County Board of Education‘s history.

For additional information, visit Moss’ campaign website at electrogermoss.com or the campaign’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3PMkHxy.

Public Service Commissioner – Dist. 3: Shelia Edwards (D), Fitz Johnson (R) – Incumbent. United States Representative – Dist. 1 (Democrat Runoff): Joyce Marie Griggs (D), Wade Herring (D); Buddy Carter (R) – Incumbent. Georgia State Senator – District 1: James “Jay” Jones (D), Ben Watson (R) – Incumbent. Georgia State Senator – District 2: Derek Mallow (D), Clinton Young (R). Georgia State Senator – Dist. 4 (New): Billy Hickman (R) – Incumbent. State Representative – Dist. 161: Margo Barbee (D), Bill Hutchins (R) – Incumbent. State Representative – Dist. 162: Carl Wayne Gilliard (D) – Incumbent. State Representative – Dist. 163: Anne Allen Westbrook (D). State Representative – Dist. 164: Marcus Thomas (D), Ron Stephens (R) – Incumbent. State Representative – Dist. 165: Edna Jackson (D) – Incumbent. State Representative – Dist. 166: Jesse Petrea (R) – Incumbent. Chatham Co. Board of Elections: Malinda J. Scott Hodge (D) – Incumbent, Mariann Helmes (R) – Incumbent. Chatham Co. Board of Elections: Trish Brown (D), James Hall (R) – Incumbent. [Non-Partisan General Election] Justice Supreme Court – Georgia: Verda M. Colvin – Incumbent. Justice Supreme Court – Georgia: Shawn Elaine Lagrua – Incumbent. Justice Supreme Court – Georgia: Carla McMillian – Incumbent. Judge – Court of Appeals: Anne Elizabeth Barnes – Incumbent. Judge – Court of Appeals: Chris McFadden – Incumbent. Judge – Court of Appeals: Trea Pipkin – Incumbent. Judge Superior Court – Eastern Circuit: Timothy Walmsley – Incumbent. Judge Superior Court – Eastern Circuit: Benjamin Karpf – Incumbent. Judge Superior Court – Eastern Circuit: Tammy Stokes. Chief Recorders Court Judge (Runoff): Joe Huffman, Richard Sanders. Recorders Court Judge: Claire Cornwell Williams – Incumbent. Board of Education President: Roger Moss. Board of Education – Dist. 4: Shawn Kachmar – Incumbent. Board of Education – Dist. 5: Paul E. Smith, Theresa I. Watson. Board of Education – Dist. 6: David Bringman – Incumbent. Board of Education – Dist. 8: Tonia Howard-Hall – Incumbent.

Runoff Elections – June 21, 2022 Get Ready to Return to the Polls

June 10th – Deadline to submit application for an Absentee Ballot. Voters age 65 & older who indicated in Section 12 of the Absentee Ballot application for the May primary that they opted to receive a Ballot for the rest of the 2022 election cycle, may not have to submit another application. Contact the Board of Registrars, 912-790-1520, to verify.

June 13th: Early In-Person Voting Begins Dates, times, and locations to be Announced.

Check your Voting Status, your Voting History, and locate your Voting Precinct at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

For information about voting in Chatham County, contact the Chatham County Board of Registrars, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406. PH: 912-790- 1520; FAX: 912-790-1519; or submit a Contact Us form at bit.ly/3wYsa56.