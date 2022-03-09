West Broad Seventh-day Adventist Church Welcomes Pastor Kaggia and Rondora Scott

Kaggia Kimathi Scott was born to Roland and Donna Scott of Detroit, Ml, on December 20, 1971. He is the product of Christian education, having attended Adventist schools in four states, including Peterson Warren Academy in Michigan, Griswald Christian Academy in Ohio, Pine Forge Academy in Pennsylvania, and Oakwood University in Alabama. Degrees conferred on him thus far include a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Morris Brown College, a Master of Science in Biology from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and a Master of Arts in Pastoral Studies from Oakwood University. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Ministry degree from South University.

Kaggia Scott has been happily married to the former Rondora Jefferson of Atlanta, GA, for 23 years. They have three sons, Ronald, who has a Masters in Nursing, Israel, who is enjoying a “gap year” between college and the rest of his pursuits, and Emmanuel, who attends Oakwood University.

Kaggia Scott began his ministry as a local hire at Maddison Mission Church in Huntsville as Pastor for Care. In February of 2010, South Atlantic Conference extended the invitation to full­time ministry in the Hemingway District of South Carolina. That assignment was followed by serving the Gethsemane and Ebenezer Churches of Kinston and Greenville, NC. Pastor Scott is the co-founder of the online ministry, North Carolina Online Worship, and the co-host of “The Academy Podcast: with Austin Humphreys and G.”

Pastor Scott is a retired marathon runner–finishing six marathons. He has authored the book, “The Fifth Gospel,” and is also a lifelong mentor. In the fall of 2015, after being invited to Rosemary Middle School to help with a disciplinary issue, he started the mentoring program, “Five at a Time.”

Pastor Scott’s favorite text reads, “Taste and see that the Lord is good.” Pray with him as he serves in his new capacity as pastor of the Savannah West Broad Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Story by The South Atlantic Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.