Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church Sponsors “Shred Your Stress” in Celebration of Earth Day, April 22nd

By Savannah Tribune | on April 13, 2022

Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, in coordination with Savannah Shredding Company is sponsoring a “Shred Your Stress” event in celebration of Earth Day.

Free drive-thru shredding event at the church, 429 Abercorn Street. Vehicles will enter from Calhoun Square on Abercorn Street into East Wayne Street between the church buildings with their boxed documents Volunteers will unload the boxes from your car. Please make sure all staples and paper clips have been removed.

Friday, April 22, 2022, EARTH DAY – 3:00-4:00 p.m.

ADDITIONAL: For further information, please contact Reverend Nelle Bordeaux, 912-232-0191, or tbordeaux@prodigy.net.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Ask a Leadership Coach
Nicole S. Fields Leads Alpha Kappa Alpha Locally
Kurtis Purtee Appointed to National League of Cities’ Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.