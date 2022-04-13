Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church Sponsors “Shred Your Stress” in Celebration of Earth Day, April 22nd

Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, in coordination with Savannah Shredding Company is sponsoring a “Shred Your Stress” event in celebration of Earth Day.

Free drive-thru shredding event at the church, 429 Abercorn Street. Vehicles will enter from Calhoun Square on Abercorn Street into East Wayne Street between the church buildings with their boxed documents Volunteers will unload the boxes from your car. Please make sure all staples and paper clips have been removed.

Friday, April 22, 2022, EARTH DAY – 3:00-4:00 p.m.

ADDITIONAL: For further information, please contact Reverend Nelle Bordeaux, 912-232-0191, or tbordeaux@prodigy.net.