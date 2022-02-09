Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc.’s 2022 Hybrid Love Walk

February 09, 2022

Wesley’s annual fundraiser, Love Walk, a 3.6- mile walk steps off at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Wesley’s Campus, 1601 Drayton Street. In-Person Event Activities Start at 8:00 A.M. Virtual Live Stream via Facebook Live Starts at 8:00 A. M.

Funds raised will support the agency to continue providing critical services to the homeless and low-income individuals who rely on our services. We provide quality child care through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and Georgia Quality Rated Early Childhood education programs and youth camps. Our Crisis Intervention program offers emergency assistance with food, utilities, rent, financial literacy, SNAP assistance, and case management.

Registration forms, sponsorship forms, and Love Walk information available at www.wesleyctrs savh.org or give, a call at (912) 236-4226.

“It’s a Love Thang!”

