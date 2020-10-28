Weichert, Realtors – Coastal Properties Welcomes Realtor Tomeca McPherson

Weichert, Realtors – Coastal Properties is proud to announce the addition of Tomeca McPherson to their real estate team. Tomeca will be working out of the Savannah office.

Tomeca McPherson is a proud native of Savannah, Ga. She was born and raised on the Eastside of Savannah. Tomeca has a remarkably diverse career background. She previously worked in the healthcare field for over 10 years before changing career paths. She likes to think of herself as a serial entrepreneur. She is a Licensed Independent Life and Health Insurance Broker and she is a Partner/ Campaign Consultant with Savannah PR, a local PR firm.

Tomeca is a product of the SCCPSS Public School System and a proud graduate of Savannah High School. She obtained a Master’s in Business Administration from Webster University and a Bachelor’s degree from Columbia College. She is currently a student of the Leadership Savannah Program Class of 2020.

She works diligently throughout her community doing what she loves best and that is helping people. Tomeca serves on several Executive Boards of which includes the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce, The Hungry Club of Savannah and The CCDC. She is a member of the MLK Observance Day Committee and the Junior League of Savannah.

She has always had a passion for helping people from all walks of life, no matter where they are – from working in the healthcare field, to providing insurance solutions, to consulting with political candidates, small business owners, and volunteering with nonprofit organizations throughout Savannah.

Tomeca plans to continue to serve her community and now she can serve her community on another level by helping people achieve the dream of homeownership.

Weichert, Realtors – Coastal Properties is the third largest Weichert affiliate in the nation. The company has offices in Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie/Sun City and Savannah.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors – Coastal Properties, contact Joe or Karen Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.weichertcp.com.