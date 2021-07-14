Weeping Time Coalition “Moving Forward For Justice”

A few months ago a group of concerned residents formed to oppose the building of a Transitional Center on Savannah’s West side. Citing “West Savannah” is presently in a state of despair with empty lots used for dumping, drug sales day and night, empty houses, a food desert, a 30% poverty rate and lastly the location is where the biggest slave sale in America was held. It is documented during the days of the sale “The rains came down as if God himself was crying” thusly, this time being known as “The Weeping Time”. Little did we know this was the beginning of A People’s Movement.

Do not be deceived – these past months this group has been busy doing God’s work. We have held peaceful protests, fundraisers and a vigil on stopping crime. We held a panel discussion with Dr. A. Bailey who gave great insight on the history and reasons this land should be preserved. We have been given blessings and support from Queen Quet – Queen of the Gullah-Geechee Nation. Most recently a direct descendant of slaves from the Butler Plantation – Councilman Griffin Lotson joined us and gave insight on preserving the land.

Numerous members of Savannah and surrounding areas and Community groups such as Black Voters Matter, Hello Neighbor, ILA have expressed and given their support. Our spiritual guidance comes from the leaders of Litway Baptist Church and Solomon Temple COGIC. Thus the name change from Friends of West Savannah to The Weeping Time Coalition to be inclusive to ALL of Savannah, ALL of Georgia and the world At-Large.

We will continue to work to prevent a great injustice as it affects us all.

Meetings are held every Sunday 4 PM – 5 PM @ Solomon Temple COGIC 2005 Augusta Avenue.

Please – ALL are welcome to join us.