Weeping Time 2021 Commemoration Virtual Event: March 6th at 10AM

The Weeping Time Commemoration Committee is inviting the public to the 2021 Virtual Commemoration on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00AM – 11:30PM. The virtual event will start at 10AM.

The Weeping Time is the largest sale of enslaved humans ever recorded in the United States. On March 2nd and 3rd, 1859, 436 humans were listed for sale to cover Pierce Mease Butler’s gambling debts. They were taken from the Butler rice and cotton plantations near Darien, where their families had lived for generations, and brought to the Ten Broeck Racetrack in Savannah. The youngest person sold was a baby girl born on February 14.

Our Ancestors Will Not Be Denied. Over 400 people were removed from the only home they knew and scattered throughout the United States. Descendants of those sold during The Weeping Time can be found from California to Philadelphia and all places in between. In Georgia, Senate Bill #90 will create a Georgia Commission on African-American History and Culture to uncover all of the historical sites and cultural touchstones for our state.

This annual commemoration takes place the first weekend in March, designated The Weeping Time Weekend by Georgia in 2020. The observance begins at 10AM, the time that the sale started in 1859. There will be libation ceremonies, a reading of the names, stories from the sale, and more.

Wherever you might be at 10AM on March 6, please stand quietly for 4 minutes with an open umbrella to commemorate the 429 people sold.