We Support Edna Jackson for the 165th

Edna Jackson and several other candidates are seeking to represent the 165th District in the Georgia House of Representatives and complete the unexpired term of deceased State Representative Mickey Stephens. We believe that Edna Jackson is the best candidate for the 165th. She is intelligent and energetic, and has the experience to successfully address the challenging issues such as redistricting that are facing the State. We are also supporting Edna Jackson because we already know we can trust her.

Edna Branch Jackson is a native Savannahian who graduated from Alfred Ely Beach Senior High School. She earned her Bachelor’s degree at Savan- nah State University and the Master’s degree from a joint program at Savannah State and Armstrong Atlantic State Universities. She has done additional studies at Georgia Southern University, Harvard University, and Southern University.

Edna Jackson is a proven leader. She has served the people of our city, county, state and nation for many years and in numerous capacities, including four years as Mayor of Savannah. She has a list of leadership accomplishments that includes being the first female to be elected an Alderman At-Large in Savannah; and the first woman selected to the position of Mayor Pro Tem of Savannah. She is a past President of Women in Municipal Government which is a caucus within the National League of Cities, and served as a director of both the National League of Cities and the Georgia Municipal Association where she was also Second Vice President.

Edna Jackson has received numerous awards and citations for her years of community service, including the Savannah Civil Rights Museum Unsung Hero Award; International Longshoremen 1414 Humanitarian Award; NAACP Freedom Award; Savannah State University Alumnus of the Year Award and Savannah State’s Richard R. Wright Award; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Alfreta Adams Political Service Award; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Mozella Collier Community Service Award and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Citizen of the Year Award. While serving as Mayor of Savannah, she was listed in Georgia Trends magazine’s “Most Influential Georgians” in 2012, 2013 and 2014. She was also the recipient of one of the Savannah Technical College Community STARs Awards during 2013.

These are trying times that cry out for strong, visionary leaders who we can trust. Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson has the best combination of education and leadership experience, along with a history of community involvement, to lead the 165th during these challenging times.

We, at The Savannah Tribune, hope that you will vote for Edna Jackson on Tuesday, November 2, and make sure that your family members, friends and associates vote to elect Edna Jackson to represent the 165th House District.

Remember, early voting ends on Friday, October 29.