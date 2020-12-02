Warnock Travelled to Liberty County For Meet and Greet Event

Dozens of residents gathered at the Historic Dorchester Center in Midway last Sunday for a Meet and Greet hosted by Rep. Al Williams and Liberty County Democrats to welcome Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and U.S. Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock. Warnock is in a runoff with Republican candidate Kelly Loeffler. The runoff election will be held January 5, 2021. Early voting begins December 14th.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and State Senator Lester Jackson were in attendance to remind the people of the importance of having democrats to fill the two Senate seats. Jon Ossoff is in a runoff with David Perdue.

Also on the ballot in the January runoff election is The Georgia Public Service Commission, a relatively obscure but highly consequential five-member body, makes important decisions like setting rates on Georgians’ electric bills and determining state investments into renewable energy. The commission has been controlled for years by Republicans who sit sixyear terms, but this year District 4 Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald fell just shy of the 50 percent needed to win reelection, with Democrat Daniel Blackman earning 46.9 percent of the vote.