Warnock Continuing “Georgia Voices” Tour With A Stop In Savannah

New polling released today from the Warnock for Georgia campaign shows Reverend Warnock poised to consolidate Georgians and defeat Senator Kelly Loeffler for Georgia’s special Senate seat. The new survey finds Warnock gaining a larger share of voters than any other candidate over the last few weeks, setting him up to be the top vote getter in November.

After only three weeks paid communications on TV, in the mail, and online as well as digital organizing, Warnock has grown his standing by almost double digits.

Notably from the campaign’s findings and other public surveys, GOP candidates are regularly combining for less than 50 percent of the vote, leaving a growing and winning electorate up for grabs by Warnock that like his message: fighting to expand access to affordable, quality health care; ensure protections for pre-existing conditions coverage; and protect the dignity of workers as well as voting rights.

On Saturday, Warnock travelled to his hometown of Savannah for a socially distanced meet and greet with Rep. J. Craig Gordon, Mayor Van Johnson, former Mayor Otis Johnson, State Senator Lester Jackson, State Representative Al Williams and community members and. He also participated in a drive-through meet and greet with Savannah area Democrats and held a roundtable with local faith leaders, and joined the Savannah Regional Labor Council for another socially distanced meet and greet.