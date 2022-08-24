Wade-In Historical Marker Unveiled At Tybee Pier

This past Wednesday on August 17th, 2022, The Georgia Historical Society,

Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and The City of Tybee Island gathered with many other distinguished guests to present and unveil the Savannah Beach Wade-Ins Historical Marker.

The marker is a dedication to the 1960s wade-ins, where many African American students risked their lives fighting for desegregation on Savannah Beach.

Community organizer for Tybee MLK Human Rights, Pat Leiby, welcomed those in attendance who participated in the Wade-In in 1960 including former Mayor of Savannah, Edna B. Jackson; Evalena Hoskins and Mary Gray who were among those brave souls who stepped into the water in 1960. Leiby also welcomed Shirley Sessions, Mayor of Tybee Island, and Allen Lewis, Vice-President of Tybee Island Historical Society. Also in attendance were Julia Pearch, Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization; Chester Ellis, Chairman of Chatham County Commission; Rabbi Robert Haas, Congregation Mickve Israel; former Mayor Otis Johnson; and Attorney Chad Mance, President, Savannah Chapter NAACP. Former Tybee Island Mayor Walter Parker was also in attendance. The 16th Street Chatham County Pier is named for him.

“The Georgia Historical Society is pleased to add the Savannah Beach Wade-Ins historical marker to the Georgia Civil Rights Trail. The historical marker illustrates how segregationist policies impacted every facet of life for African Americans. It shows how the fight for equal access to public accommodation was not limited to department store lunch counters, but also to outdoor spaces like parks, swimming pools, and in this case the beach,” said Elyse Butler, the Georgia Historical Society Marker Manager. Dr. W. Todd Groce, President/ CEO Georgia Historical Society, also gave remarks.

Keynote speaker and Georgia House of Representatives District 165 member, Edna B. Jackson shared stories from her experience with segregation on Savannah Beach during the 1960s and how she was actually arrested once on the beach.

August 17, 1960 was the first Savannah Beach Wade-In, which was one of the first steps to getting the beach desegregated. This protest played a major role in the civil rights movement in Georgia and got the attention of many people in hopes of getting their messages heard. Eleven brave African-American students risked their lives as they waded into the Atlantic waters as a response to an NAACP tactic to desegregate public beaches.

Civil rights activist Mary Gray, who actually got arrested at Savannah Beach in August of 1963, was there to witness the unveiling along with other original students who participated in the wade-ins.

Today, their stories can continue on with a marker that can be found standing tall at the main entrance, in front of the beach’s landmark at Walter Parker Pier. For more information, visit www.georgiahistory.com and www.tybeemlk.org.