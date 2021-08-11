Voters, Vaccines & Visions Liberation Bus Tour Continues

F.R.E.S.H. Communities, SOWEGA Rising, Fort Valley State University, Black Voters Matter and the Georgia State Senate’s Committee on Interstate Cooperation continues the last week of the Voters, Vaccines and Visions Bus Tour (“3V Liberation Tour”). The 40+ city statewide tour aims to help Georgians vote safely and securely, provide info about COVID-19 vaccines, and educate communities on how to leverage the benefits of the American Rescue Plan Act and Presidential Executive Order 13985.

The 3V Liberation Tour is partnering with national, state and local partners statewide to empower and educate citizens with important quality of life information. Tour organizers have partnered with a group of local leaders to host town halls at each stop to provide helpful information to residents. The event is free and open to the public.

The 3V Liberation Tour’s other strategic partners include Georgia Advancing Communities Together (A.C.T.), Faith in Public Life Centers, VECRA and the Georgia Black Chambers of Commerce.

Where & When:

Aug. 13th: 4 – 7 PM – Hinesville/Liberty Stop. First Calvary Baptist Church. 124 Rebecca St, Hinesville, GA.

Aug. 14th: Brunswick/ Glynn Virtual Stop. Time & Location TBA

Aug. 17: 4 – 8 PM – Savannah/Chatham Stop. Amazing Shopping Center. 2011 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA.