Vote to Move Georgia and America Forward!

Early voting for the January 5, 2021 Runoff Election has already started and will continue until December 31, 2020. We hope that you have already voted and used the Sample Ballot that we have printed to help you decide to vote for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to fill the two contested U. S. Senate positions. We also encourage you to vote for Daniel Blackman as one of Georgia’s Public Service Commissioners – the persons who make decisions about the cost of our electric, gas and telecommunications services.

The January 5, 2021 Runoff Election in Georgia on January 5, which features Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in one contest and Republican Senator David Perdue versus Democrat Jon Ossoff in the other, could be our most important state-wide election ever. Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake. Currently, there are 46 Democrats and 2 Independents in the Senate. These 2 Independents consistently caucus with the Democrats. This means that if Warnock and Ossoff win, Democrats will in effect have 50 seats and the Republicans will have 50 seats, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast tie-breaking votes. Additionally, a Democrat will take on the powerful role of Senate Majority Leader, replacing obstructionist Mitch McConnell.

Last month, Georgia voters delivered the State’s 16 Electoral Votes to help elect President-elect Joe Bidden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris, but the important job of putting America on a better path remains unfinished. By electing two Democrats to the Senate on January 5, Georgia voters could help make it possible for President elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to enact programs that fully correct the errors of the past four years and put America on a better path.

Voting for the Democrats to represent Georgia in the U. S Senate would confirm that we understand that the former President was not the only problem. He could not have been as destructive if he did not have the assistance of so many Republican enablers and obstructionists in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. These enablers have assisted Trump in dismantling the institutional checks and balances of our democracy. Some of them are even aiding in his attempt to overturn the Presidential Election that he lost, and make our government an autocracy. By electing Warnock and Ossoff, we will also be removing two of the most loyal supporters and enablers of America’s worst President – Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. These two Senators forgot that they were elected to represent ALL of the people of Georgia, and not just to blindly and willingly follow the dictates of Mr. Trump.

As for the devastating effects of COVID-19, more than 320,000 Americans are dead and more than 18 million have suffered, or are still suffering, largely because of the ineffective leadership of Donald Trump and his enablers. We need Senators who will help us defeat COVID-19 and fight for affordable and accessible health care; ensure job security through equal pay and livable wages; rebuild our economy and infrastructure; push back on racism, inequality in the justice system and disenfranchisement at the ballot box; reclaim America’s position of international leadership; and maintain our democratic form of government.

These are desperate and trying times that demand new vision, new direction and new leadership. We need Senators who appeal to the enlightened and better parts of our national spirit. Warnock and Ossoff will help our nation navigate the stormy seas ahead and put us back on course. Thus, we hope that as our readers, you will vote for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to represent Georgia in the U. S. Senate, and remind all of your family, friends and associates to VOTE for both of them. Tell them our lives and our country depend on it.

The Savannah Tribune has a proud and glorious heritage. Our history dates back to 1875, when three African-American civic and business leaders recognized the need for a newspaper dedicated to serving the African-American community. We have always been in the forefront of positive efforts to move our people in a direction which benefits us, as well as the overall community. Therefore, we are fulfilling our mission when we encourage our readers to vote.

We made one step in the right direction when we elected President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris. Now, we must continue to move Georgia and the nation forward by electing Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate.