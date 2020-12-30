Vote In The January 5, 2021 – Runoff Election

Early In-Person Voting continues December 30 & 31, 2020 at Early Voting Locations, and the last opportunity to Vote is on Election Day – January 5, 2021.
The Absentee Ballot
For your Official Absentee Ballot to counted, it must be received at the County Elections Office before the 7:00 pm Deadline on Jan 5th.
Please hand-deliver your Absentee Ballot to a Secure Drop Box NOW, or no later than the 7:00 PM Deadline on January 5, 2021. It is too late to mail it!
Secure Drop Box Locations include Chatham County Board of Elections (1117 Eisenhower Dr.); WW Law Center (900 E. Bolton St.); Chatham County PD (54 Johnny Mercer Blvd.); Liberty City Community Center (1401 Mills B Lane Blvd.); Carver Village Community Center (905 Collat Ave.); and UGA Extension (17 Minus Ave., Garden City).
If you have received your ballot, please follow these instructions:
1. Use a blue or black ballpoint pen and completely fill in the oval next to the name of the person for whom you wish to vote (Do not use a felt tip pen). 2. Once you mark your ballot, place your ballot in the White (Smaller) Envelope on which is printed: Official Absentee Ballot – Ballot must be enclosed, and seal it.
3. Place the White sealed envelope in the larger Yellow Envelope on which is printed: Official Absentee Ballot, Board of Registrars, Chatham County Voter Registration, PO Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416.
4. Sign the Oath, or place your mark* and print your name. Your signature should match the signature on your Official ID, or Absentee Ballot application. *If someone assisted you, they will need to sign and fill in the information as the Person Assisting.
5. Take your Ballot and Drop it in a Secure Drop Box Before the 7:00 p.m. Deadline on January 5TH. It is too late to mail the Ballot!
NOTE: If you decide to Vote In-Person instead of using the Absentee Ballot, you must take your Ballot to your Voting Precinct and turn it in to the Poll Manager.
NEED TRANSPORTATION? Call 912- 233-4161 (NAACP); 912- 704-7217 (APRI).
1 thought on “Vote In The January 5, 2021 – Runoff Election”
Where can I purchase a weekly paper in the City!!
Thanks Tony