Vote In The January 5, 2021 – Runoff Election

The Savannah Tribune Recommends - Turn In Your Absentee Ballot To A Secure Dropbox or Vote In Person

Early In-Person Voting continues December 30 & 31, 2020 at Early Voting Locations, and the last opportunity to Vote is on Election Day – January 5, 2021.

The Absentee Ballot

For your Official Absentee Ballot to counted, it must be received at the County Elections Office before the 7:00 pm Deadline on Jan 5th.

Please hand-deliver your Absentee Ballot to a Secure Drop Box NOW, or no later than the 7:00 PM Deadline on January 5, 2021. It is too late to mail it!

Secure Drop Box Locations include Chatham County Board of Elections (1117 Eisenhower Dr.); WW Law Center (900 E. Bolton St.); Chatham County PD (54 Johnny Mercer Blvd.); Liberty City Community Center (1401 Mills B Lane Blvd.); Carver Village Community Center (905 Collat Ave.); and UGA Extension (17 Minus Ave., Garden City).

If you have received your ballot, please follow these instructions:

1. Use a blue or black ballpoint pen and completely fill in the oval next to the name of the person for whom you wish to vote (Do not use a felt tip pen). 2. Once you mark your ballot, place your ballot in the White (Smaller) Envelope on which is printed: Official Absentee Ballot – Ballot must be enclosed, and seal it.

3. Place the White sealed envelope in the larger Yellow Envelope on which is printed: Official Absentee Ballot, Board of Registrars, Chatham County Voter Registration, PO Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416.

4. Sign the Oath, or place your mark* and print your name. Your signature should match the signature on your Official ID, or Absentee Ballot application. *If someone assisted you, they will need to sign and fill in the information as the Person Assisting.

5. Take your Ballot and Drop it in a Secure Drop Box Before the 7:00 p.m. Deadline on January 5TH. It is too late to mail the Ballot!

NOTE: If you decide to Vote In-Person instead of using the Absentee Ballot, you must take your Ballot to your Voting Precinct and turn it in to the Poll Manager.

NEED TRANSPORTATION? Call 912- 233-4161 (NAACP); 912- 704-7217 (APRI).