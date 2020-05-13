Vote Chatham County: A Get-Out-the-Vote Rally

Savannah- Chatham County and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a virtual Get- Out-the-Vote Rally hosted by the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS). Everyone is invited to tune in to www.facebook.com/ hungryclubforumofsavannah on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the Facebook Livestream. Your questions and comments are welcome.

While every election is important, the outcome of the upcoming Tuesday, June 9, 2020 election will have a sweeping, mammoth impact on the lives of each and every individual and family. Voting by Absentee Ballot is taking place now. Early Voting in person will be from May 18th through June 5th. Election Day voting at the polls is on Tuesday, June 9th.

In its 3-part series entitled, “What Does an Agenda for Progress In Chatham County Look Like?,” the HCFS, over the last six weeks, through its use of print and social media., has spotlighted and introduced to the public thirty-three (33) of the candidates appearing on the upcoming ballot. All candidates for local seats, whose names appear on the ballot, were invited to participate and given an opportunity to introduce themselves, their visions for our community, and the main planks of their platforms.

You, your family and neighbors are encouraged to tune in on May 16th, when leaders and advocates from across the breadth and depth of our community will be coming on the Livestream to participate in our roundtable discussion on the importance of casting your ballot in the June 9th General Primary/Presidential Preference Primary. The HCFS, “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the issues of today and tomorrow,” is a non-profit, non-partisan community education and issues forum committed to generating positive dialogue for the progress of the community in general.

Due to the shelterin place directives issued by the State of Georgia and the City of Savannah, the HCFS will not serve up its usual, monthly breakfast, but is inviting families to prepare their own breakfasts, and tune in to facebook.com/ hungryclubforumofsavannah. According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, “we will continue our format for providing candidates and the general public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. One that provides our diverse audience of attendees a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community.” A “Boots-on-the-Ground” array of information will be shared by HCFS President

Randolph L. Slay, who also serves on the Chatham County Board of Registrars.

The HCFS thanks Campbell & Sons Funeral Home, David L. Campbell, Sr., Owner, and Jackson Dental Center, Drs. Lorna and Lester Jackson, Owners, for co-sponsoring this forum. For more information, please call 912-927-8425.