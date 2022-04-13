VOTE 2022 Rally Provides Registration & Education

Daffin Park was the scene on Sunday, April 10th where local Non-Partisan Organizations, in partnership with Black Voters Matter, hosted a Voter Registration/ Education Event for the public. Information and Assistance was provided for Voter Registration; the Absentee Ballot Process; Voter Status Checks; Voter Eligibility for Citizens Who are “Off Paper;” and the May 24th Primary Election dates.

The Black Voters Matter Bus drove in from Atlanta to help encourage GOTV on their way to deliver supplies to share with the Tornado Victims in Pem- broke. Some organizations added supplies they brought for delivery by the Bus.

Save The Date – April 21, 2022, 6:30 P.M.

Get Ready to Vote for the May 24th Primary! The Savannah Tribune will host the first of a 3-part series of Zoom- FaceBook Live Voter Motivation and Empowerment sessions. Topics will include Voter Registration; The Absentee Ballot Process; Early Voting; Valid Photo ID’s; Local, State & National Offices open for election and Polling Locations. Non-Partisan Organizations and Election Officials will Partner with The Savannah Tribune for Each Session. Discussions will take place about the impacts of the New Georgia voting laws on fair and easy access to the ballot box. Help us motivate voters to show up in strong numbers at the polls. Please check The Savannah Tribune’s social media & website for the Zoom link to share with all your persons of interest. Partners: Black Voters Matter; A Philip Randolph Institute, Savannah Chapter; Savannah Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter; League of Women Voters Coastal Georgia; S2S FACTS, Inc.; Through It All; FEBO; Runaway Runners; St. Philip AME Church “On the Boulevard;” Georgia Conservatory Voters Education Fund; The People’s Agenda Coastal GA.