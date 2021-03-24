VOICExperience Showcases Talent & Raises Funds For Education At Virtual Annual Voice Gala

VOICExperience (VE) announces that the non-profit organization’s annual gala will take place via its web-based streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, March 25, 2021. This event will be hosted by legendary baritone and VOICE Co-Founder, Sherrill Milnes and Executive Director, Maria Zouves, and will take place online to protect the health and safety of singers and patrons alike. The gala will be a night to remember with special guest appearances and presentations by opera notables Thomas Hampson, Mark Delavan, Denyce Graves, James Morris, Fabrizio Melano and Frederica von Stade. Exciting cameo appearances will be made by Milnes’ colleagues and friends from the operatic world to surprise the viewers. The gala will feature great performances by VOICE Program alumni including Jonathan Walker-VanKuren who will appear with emerging artist, Hanna Atsedewoin in a song cycle titled “Three Dream Portraits,” which features the songs “Minstrel Man,” “Dream Variation,” and “I, Too.”

During the gala, renowned baritone, Thomas Hampson, will be virtually presented with the prestigious

2021 Milnes VOICE Award. Thomas Hampson, America’s foremost baritone, hails from Spokane, Washington. He has received many honors and awards for his probing artistry and cultural leadership. He enjoys a singular international career as an opera singer, recording artist, and “ambassador of song,” maintaining an active interest in research, education, musical outreach, and technology. Comprising more than 150 albums, his discography includes winners of a Grammy Award, five Edison Awards, and the Grand Prix du Disque. Through the Hampsong Foundation which he founded in 2003, he employs the art of song to promote intercultural dialogue and understanding.

The initiative involves a goal to fund 1,000 hours of education at $100 per hour for classroom work, coachings and lessons for emerging artists in 2021. Supporters of this goal will be sent a link to access the celebration, which streams at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time on March 25. Further information about this goal and other sponsorship opportunities are available at www.VOICExperience- Foundation.org