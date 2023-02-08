Visit The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

The Savannah Community is invited to the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, as part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival, on Feb 19. 1 pm-4 pm.

The “Afternoon at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum” (460 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) is free and open to the public. W. W. Law was president of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and founder of the Civil Rights Museum and the Black Heritage Festival. The Museum is named for his mentor, Reverend Dr. Ralph Mark Gilbert, the 13th pastor of the First African Baptist Church and the “Modern father of Savannah’s Civil Rights Movement.”

The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum is dedicated to the history of Savannah’s Civil Rights Movement and the story of the “freedom fighters” of the local chapter of the NAACP.