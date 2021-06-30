Virtual Book Discussion With Author, Maurice Hobson… “The Legend Of The Black Mecca”

Join the virtual book discussion by author, Maurice Hobson as he shares his book The Legend of the Black Mecca. Maurice J. Hobson, is an associate professor of African American studies at Georgia State University. In his book, Hobson explores the history of black Southerners living in Atlanta in the post- World War II era, effectively interrogating the city’s long held-title of “black Mecca.” A live question and answer discussion with the author will be on July 8th at 6:00PM. The Savannah Yamacraw Branch of ASALH (Association of African American Life and History) asks that you share this invitation with all of your friends and family who have a fondness for Atlanta.

The Telfair Museums of Savannah will host this event and free pre-registration is required.

REGISTER TODAY www.telfair.org/los